Jaguars-Texans: Week 4 Prediction
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to make something finally happen in Week 4, with a road test against the Houston Texans being the only thing standing between them and a miserable 0-4 start.
In a week centered around no more talking and simply more doing, perhaps nobody put it better than Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.
“No one else is coming to save us. We have to save ourselves. So, I feel like everyone’s been kind of tapping into just the kid, the person, the understanding that this is a dream. We all longed for this. We're in NFL. We all wished to be here. So, while we're here, let's not piss away opportunities because we work so hard for only 17 of these out of the year.”
Will the Jaguars be able to save themselves and finally find a way to win a game on Sunday? Or will the matchup with the Texans be the latest in a long line of early-season disappointments? we give out thoughts below.
Prediction: Texans 27, Jaguars 13
The Jaguars' offense has had brilliant stretches in the past under head coach Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor, but the first three weeks have likely been the worst stretch of football under the pair.
The Jaguars have scored just 23 points in the last 10 quarters, with nearly half of their 40 points this season coming in the first half vs. the Dolphins.
The Texans have been far from the dominant team that so many expected in 2024, but they have done enough to be considered strong favorites in the AFC South in 2024. The Jaguars were in their seat before and saw what the pressure of expectations can do.
It is too early to see if the Texans crack, but even at this level of the season they are playing well enough to be a tough out each weekend.
On the field, the Texans' pass-rush is the biggest mismatch. The Texans have the NFL's best pass-rush duo in Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson Jr., and the Jaguars' offensive tackle duo of Anton Harrison and Cam Robinson has been arguably the team's weakest link.
Despite the must-win scenario, this just seems like a Texans win.
