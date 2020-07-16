Jaguars Tied With Cowboys for Third in Updated Odds to Roster Dak Prescott in 2021

The 2020 season for the Jacksonville Jaguars will be all about second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II and determining if he is a franchise-level passer worth building around moving forward.

But what about 2021? The answer to that question hinges on the performance of Minshew when/if next season takes place, but one possible solution for quarterback of the future in the event Minshew doesn't impress could be an expensive option from the NFC.

According to updated odds released by BetOnline on Thursday, the Jaguars are tied for third in terms of likelihood to roster quarterback Dak Prescott in 2021. The team Jacksonville is tied with at +900 odds? None other than the Dallas Cowboys, who drafted Prescott in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and currently features him as the starting quarterback.

The leaders to sign Prescott next offseason in the updated odds are the Los Angeles Chargers (+700) and then the Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings at +800.

Prescott is currently set to play for the Cowboys in 2020 on the $31.409 million exclusive franchise tender he signed several three weeks ago. As of today, he is scheduled to hit the free agent market in 2021, though there is always the likelihood that the Cowboys will attempt to retain their franchise quarterback.

Since entering the league in 2016, Prescott has simply been one of the NFL's best, even if there are questions about his ultimate contract value. Starting every game since his rookie year, Prescott has a 40-24 record as a regular season starter. He has completed 65.8% of his passes for 15,778 yards and 97 touchdowns with only 36 interceptions. He has also rushed for 21 touchdowns, adding a multidimensional aspect to his game.

2019 specifically was a terrific year for Prescott, even if the Cowboys failed to meet expectations at 8-8. Prescott set career-highs in yards (4,902), touchdowns (30), first downs (229) and yards per attempt (8.2).

As for Minshew, he will get every opportunity in 2020 to prove himself as Jacksonville's quarterback for the present and the future. No quarterback on Jacksonville's current roster will push him, though he will have to impress to ensure the Jaguars don't look for an alternative option in 2021.

Minshew's performance in 2019 was arguably the best of any rookie quarterback, and it was unquestionably the best season any Jaguars rookie quarterback has ever had. In 12 starts (14 appearances) Minshew compiled a 6-6 record completed over 60% of his passes for 3,271 passing yards, 21 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions to go along with 67 carries for 344 rushing yards.