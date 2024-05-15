Jaguars to Play Chicago Bears and New England Patriots in 2024 London Series
After going 2-0 in back-to-back London games a year ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars will once again have an overseas series on their regular-season schedule.
The NFL announced on Wednesday the Jaguars will play the Chicago Bears at Tottenham Stadium in London in Week 6, with the game taking place on Oct. 13. The next week, the Jaguars will play the New England Patriots at Wembley.
"This is the second time Jacksonville will play back-to-back games in the U.K., marking the team's 12th and 13th regular season games in London," the NFL said in a release.
“It kind of feels like the old days of training camp where you used to go away and stay in a hotel or dorm to have training camp. It kind of has that vibe to it. The best I can do is keep the week normal for the guys and really focus on the football," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said during the team's second week in London a year ago.
"We have a great football team that we’re planning for Sunday. I want to keep it as normal and as similar for the guys. But at the same time, I want them to get rest and all that. Being at one spot and one location right now, there’s no drivetime. Guys just walk downstairs to meetings or meal room or out to practice. It’s definitely one of those team-bonding experiences this week, which I think is positive.”
After seemingly beating the odds and coming out of an unprecendented road trip with two wins, the Jaguars are going to have to do it again in 2024.