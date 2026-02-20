Why Potential Bears Move Makes Jaguars' Stadium Deal Look Even Better

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will see things look a bit different in Duval the next few years, but that is nothing compared to how different things will look for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears, one of the NFL's most storied franchises, seemed set to take their home base out of the Windy City. Meanwhile, the Jaguars' previously maligned fan base is witnessing construction on a new state of the art stadium that will keep the Jaguars in Jacksonville for years to come.

Jaguars Staying Put

"The Indiana House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee passed a bill establishing a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to finance, construct and lease a stadium by a 24-0 margin. The Bears are looking at a tract of land near Wolf Lake in Hammond, Ind," the Associated Press said on Thursday.

In short, the Bears are looking to cross state lines when it comes to their new stadium vision. They will still be the Bears, with the same coaches, banners, logo. But Soldier Field, and all of the history and memories that go along with it, is set to be left in the past, something Chicago may never be able to replicate and replace.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It is only fitting that one of the NFL's most storied and iconic franchises is looking to pack up and leave for new digs. It isn't a straight cut relocation, of course, but the Bears are up there with the New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Green Bay Packers are some of the most respected original franchises.

The fact that even the Bears' history could not keep the team within Illinois speaks volumes. If the Bears are willing to make such a move in terms of optics, moving the team just over the border but still in the Chicago area, then it likely would have been even easier for Jaguars owner Shad Khan to leave Jacksonville if that is what he wanted.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone (left) with owner Shad Khan against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And while the Jaguars will soon have home games played either in Orlando or Gainesville as their stadium of the future is constructed, the Jaguars know where they will be coming home to. The Jaguars are intertwined into the fabric and the DNA of the Jacksonville community, and Duval knows the Jaguars will be back sooner than later.

As for Soldier Field and its decades of history, though, it appears the same cannot be said.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.