Jaguars' Tony Khan Weighs In on Trevor Lawrence's Potential Extension
When it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars Chief Football Strategy Officer Tony Khan, there is no questioning where he stands on the Trevor Lawrence topic. Especially when it comes to Lawrence's looming extension.
Lawrence, Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson have all openly talked about on-going discussions between Lawrence and the team's brass when it comes to a new deal.
For the former No. 1 overall pick, it seems like a new deal before his fourth season seems to be the expectation. And when speaking on The Rich Eisen Show this week, Khan didn't damper any of that expectation.
"Trevor Lawrence is somebody whose come in to the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise and, I think, changed the city. I mean, people have rallied around Trevor. He's changed the team," Khan said.
"He's a leader on and off the field and the success we've had with Trevor, I think we can have even more success with him. And I think he's one of the top quarterbacks in the league, and he's only going to keep getting better and better. So we definitely want Trevor to be here. As long as he's playing football, we hope it's with the Jaguars."
Lawrence finished the season completing 65.6% of his passes for 4,016 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, along with seven lost fumbles. Lawrence also missed his first career start as he dealt with four different injuries, with Lawrence seemingly having to limp to the finish of the season.
Lawrence sustained four different injuries last fall that forced him to miss valuable practice time and play in several games with injuries: a knee injury in Week 6, an ankle injury in Week 13, a concussion in Week 15, and then finally a shoulder injury in Week 16 that forced him to miss his first-career start.
Among Lawrence's 16 starts, his four starts after each injury saw Lawrence have his 2nd, 5th, 7th, and 8th worst games of the season by total EPA.
An uneven 2023 season due to injuries has led to debate throughout the NFL world on a potential Lawrence deal, though Khan noted that he thinks Lawrence is a player a team should look to lock up as soon as they can.
"I think that with Trevor, you have to absolutely lock up a player like that. And I know that we're talking to him and his, you know, Trent's having good conversations with him. And my dad's having good conversations with Trevor. And we all want him to be a Jaguar for a very long time," Khan said.
"I think since Doug Pederson arrived at the Jaguars, so many great things have happened. And Doug is the leader of this team. And with Trevor on the field with Doug together, the success they've had, it's been a lot better than anything we've done in Jacksonville, even long before my dad had bought the team. And I think we can continue winning games. And last year down the stretch, we had some injuries and some things that did not go our way. And I definitely think Doug, and Trevor and the whole team are going to be in a really good place going into this offseason. And like I said, we want Trevor to be in Jacksonville a long time."