Jaguars Training Camp: 5 Under-the-Radar Players Who Could Push For Roster Spots
In fewer than 24 hours, the Jacksonville Jaguars will open the 2024 training camp and will officially be set to kick off their preparation for Week 1.
While there are a number of Jaguars storylines that have been debated and investigated throughout the season, the eve of training camp seems like a good time to call notice to the under-the-radar players who may make a push during camp to find a spot on the 53-man roster.
So, which five players do we think have a chance? We break it down below.
D.J. Coleman
Anyone expecting the Jaguars to seek out a veteran pass-rusher at this stage will likely be disappointed. The Jaguars showed last year that they are willing to put the load on Travon Walker's and Josh Hines-Allen's plates and they didn't dissapoint. As a result, look for the Jaguars' backup edge rushers to consist of Trevis Gipson and some young players like Yasir Abdullah and potentially D.J. Coleman.
Coleman, a second-year pass-rusher who spent last year on the Jaguars' practice squad, proved to be a physical player in training camp last season. Now that he has a year of NFL coaching and practice under his belt, he could be a front-runner to impress during the 2024 training camp as long as he shows some progress.
Joshua Cephus & Brevin Easton
The Jaguars absolutely have four receiver spots locked up with Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr., and Devin Duvernay. After that, it is logical to assume Parker Washington is the No. 5 receiver after he produced last year and then was one of the offseason MVPs. That means the Jaguars will either have one or two more receiver spots to choose from, with expereinced veterans like Tim Jones and Elijah Cooks having a chance to earn each spot.
Aside from those two veterans, the Jaguars have two undrafted rookie receivers who could earn a spot with a strong camp and preseason. Joshua Cephus was oner of the most productive receivers in college football over the last few seasons and impressed during OTAs, while Brevin Easton showed reliable hands and the kind of athleticism the Jaguars covet at receiver. Each player could factor into a battle for the final spots with Cooks and Jones.
Christian Braswell & Tre Flowers
The Jaguars will have plenty of competition at cornerback this training camp. Not only do they have to sort out who starts alongside Tyson Campbell in the starting unit, but they also have to figure out the depth chart behind the starters. Campbell's hamstring injury last year showed how critical cornerback depth is to the team's success, so these are important spots.
Between Gregory Junior, Montaric Brown, Christian Braswell, Erick Hallett II, and Deantre Prince, the Jaguars have plenty of Day 3 projects to attempt to develop. Brown has at least started games and Junior has been on the game day roster, but Braswell is a high-upside player who missed his rookie year due to injuries. He flashed throughout his rookie camp though and had enough strong performance this offseason. He is one to watch.
If the Jaguars want to look for a veteran option on the back of the depth chart, former Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers would make some sense. Flowers played for Ryan Nielsen in Atlanta and has the size and length to thrive in a press scheme like Nielsen's. He could have a quicker transition to Nielsen's scheme than others.