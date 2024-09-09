Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Gives Insight Into What Went Wrong Against Dolphins
The Jacksonville Jaguars looked like a safe bet to win in Week 1 late in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins. They were ready to cap off a huge drive when running back Travis Etienne burst up the middle, just steps away from making it a 23-7 ball game.
That was when Dolphins safety Jevon Holland stepped up like Charles "Peanut" Tillman and clubbed the ball from Etienne's grasp. It rolled into the endzone. The Dolphins landed on it. The next play, Tua Tagovailoa connected with All-Pro wide receiver and game-changer Tyreek Hill. 80 yards. Score.
Sure, it was deflating to the Jaguars' momentum. But quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had his own struggles (partly due to anemic play-calling and poor offensive line play), saw the bigger picture when he spoke to reporters after the game.
"Obviously turnovers are killers, especially down there in the red zone, but I thought Travis did a good job of bouncing back and keeping his head in the game," Lawrence said. "Stuff like that is going to happen at times. ... We still had plenty of time in the game, and we have to be able to handle the adversity and go score in the next series, and that's the only good drive we had the whole half. ... It seemed like we couldn't get any rhythm going the second half besides on that drive. Yeah, obviously that's going to be the story, and of course, that's important. That's something that you don't want to do and you can't do, but we had plenty of opportunities after than and we couldn't get anything going."
Again, part of the reason for the struggles could be attributed to play-calling. Lawrence is a fourth-year franchise quarterback with numerous weapons at his disposal -- Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, Brian Thomas Jr., and Evan Engram, to name a few. Put the ball in his hands.
Lawrence isn't dwelling on the loss. This team has a very promising season ahead and standing toe-to-toe with a playoff team and answering some key questions defensively instills a lot of confidence.
"It's what happened today and don't make it more than it is. We know we have to improve and get better," Lawrence said. "The reality is though, it's Week 1 -- we're 0-1. Not the start we wanted, but even if we're 1-0, we still have 16 more games that we've got to do something with. The mindset doesn't change for us."
