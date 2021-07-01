Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Named ACC Male Athlete of the Year

The Jaguars' No. 1 overall pick and franchise quarterback was announced today as the winner of the ACC's Anthony J. McKevlin Award as the conference’s top male athlete for the 2020-21 academic year.

The accolades continue to roll in for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence after his historic college career.

Lawrence was announced as the ACC Male Athlete of the Year for the 2020-21 academic year on Thursday, winning the award over male athletes across all ACC sports.

The Anthony J. McKevlin Award, which is voted on by a 90-member media panel, is awarded annually to the conference's top male athlete and caps off a legendary Clemson career for Lawrence -- a career that propelled him to becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“To be named ACC Male Athlete of the Year among all of the outstanding athletes across all sports in this great conference is a tremendous honor,” Lawrence said in a release. “I am thankful to the conference for this recognition and even more grateful to my coaches, teammates and the entire Clemson Family for their support.”

Lawrence finished as the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy Award in 2020, becoming just the second finalist for the award in school history. In 2020, Lawrence completed 231-of-334 passes with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, while also rushing 68 times for 203 yards and eight touchdowns.

Lawrence, a third-team All-American in 2020, also won the ACC Offensive Player of the Year Award during his final year at Clemson. According to the school, Lawrence led the award balloting with 52 votes. The next closest was Florida State golfer John Pak with 12 votes.

“I’m super excited for Trevor getting this award,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a release. “Obviously, he is a player that will be remembered in the ACC forever for what he was able to do in this conference. He never lost a regular season game in his career. He only had two losses, was the winningest quarterback in Clemson history and was a national champion.

"But he was also a graduate in three years and represented everything that I think this league stands for as far as being an ambassador for the game of football and being the epitome of what a scholar-athlete should look like. I’m super proud of him. He’s very deserving and I’m thankful to see him recognized this way.”

Lawrence was 34-2 as a starter at Clemson, having only lost in the College Football Playoffs (as a sophomore, to LSU in the Championship and as a junior to Ohio State in the semifinals). As a freshman, Lawrence defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide for the National Championship. To Lawrence's credit, few quarterbacks enter the NFL with as much starting or big-game experience as he is.

In his career, Lawrence completed 66% of his passes for 10,098 yards (8.9 yards per attempt, 9.8 adjusted yards per attempt) for 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed for 943 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Lawrence's stellar Clemson career brought him directly to Jacksonville, with the Jaguars making him the first-ever No. 1 pick in franchise history. It was clear from the jump that the Jaguars holding the No. 1 pick and the chance to draft Lawrence was a major factor for Urban Meyer to take the Jaguars' head coaching job this offseason, a reflection of the unique talent and potential Lawrence possesses.

"He’s just making steady progress," Meyer said during OTAs in early June.

"So, he’s been great, his retention has been great, execution has improved. I just like—and so do I, I speak on behalf of [Brian] Schottenheimer and [Darrell] Bevell—his seriousness and his approach to this has been fantastic.”