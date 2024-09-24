Jaguars Trevor Lawrence's Answers For Jaguars Struggles
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-3 after an embarrassing performance on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars’ offense again struggled to score points, scoring only three in the first half.
The game was essentially over before it started, as the Jaguars went into halftime trailing the Bills 34-3. It was a long game for the Jaguars, and it looks like this will also be a long season for them. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says it is all about getting the offense into a rhythm.
“Yeah, I think early on in the games, we’ve got to find a way to stay on track, to get in a rhythm,” Lawrence said. “I felt like we haven't been able to do that. Every game has been something different, so I think that's part of it. I think another part is just I've missed a few throws, which happen. Every game you're going to have some. It's always nice when you can get in a rhythm early. Maybe you have that in the second or third quarter and bounce back next play, hit one, and get going again.”
Lawrence noted that he had not lost confidence in himself or his teammates. He said he plans to continue working to improve throughout the season. Lawrence believes the team has not played well but is not far from turning things around.
“But, yeah, to be honest, I have lot of confidence in myself and what I can do,” Lawrence said. “Disappointed in how I've been playing. So, I would have to watch and see kind of what the issue was tonight. I think it's really difficult in this league when you get down by that much to drop back-pass every play. The defense knows it. Coverage changes a lot. Pass rush changes a lot. It's hard for the guys up front. So that speeds things up, too. They did a good job. Credit to Buffalo. They disguised coverages really well tonight. They played just about everything you could play.
“At times, we had a good plan for it and exposed it, but not consistently enough. Yeah, it's a few different things, I would say, with why I don't feel like I've played as good as I can play. Tonight, obviously, the costly turnover when we needed some momentum, that really hurt us. I throw a foot lower, and it's a huge gain, and we're rolling. It's a game of inches, though. You can't miss those.”
