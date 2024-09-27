Jaguars vs. Bills: Week 3 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.
When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 47-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.
Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:
Offense (71 snaps)
LT Cam Robinson: 71 (100%)
LG Ezra Cleveland: 71 (100%)
C Mitch Morse: 71 (100%)
RG Brandon Scherff: 70 (99%)
QB Trevor Lawrence: 57 (80%)
WR Gabe Davis: 54 (76%)
WR Brian Thomas: 52 (73%)
WR Christian Kirk: 52 (73%)
TE Brenton Strange: 50 (70%)
RB Travis Etienne: 49 (69%)
RT Anton Harrison: 47 (66%)
TE Luke Farrell: 27 (38%)
RT Walker Little: 24 (34%)
WR Parker Washington: 22 (31%)
QB Mac Jones: 14 (20%)
RB D'Ernest Johnson: 12 (17%)
TE Josiah Deguara: 11 (15%)
WR Devin Duvernay: 11 (15%)
RB Tank Bigsby: 9 (13%)
WR Tim Jones: 6 (8%)
RG Cooper Hodges: 1 (1%)
- Despite not having any injury designation coming into the game, Tank Bigsby played just nine snaps. Bigsby had two first-down conversions on his two carries for nine yards, but it is clear he is not a big part of the offense when the Jaguars are trailing and forced to pass.
- Anton Harrison missed the last quarter-plus due to a knee injury, which led to the first extensive snaps for Walker Little this season.
- Brian Thomas saw his biggest role yet this season, being targeted nine times and seeing a higher total route count than the past few seasons.
Defense (64 snaps)
CB Montaric Brown: 64 (100%)
SS Antonio Johnson: 64 (100%)
FS Andre Cisco: 64 (100%)
CB Ronald Darby: 54 (84%)
DE Travon Walker: 48 (75%)
DE Josh Hines-Allen: 45 (70%)
LB Devin Lloyd: 42 (66%)
CB Christian Braswell: 35 (55%)
DL Jeremiah Ledbetter: 30 (47%)
LB Ventrell Miller: 28 (44%)
DL Tyler Lacy: 28 (44%)
DE Arik Armstead: 28 (44%)
LB Chad Muma: 27 (42%)
DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 27 (42%)
LB Foyesade Oluokun: 27 (42%)
DL Maason Smith: 25 (39%)
DL DaVon Hamilton: 22 (34%)
OLB Yasir Abdullah: 20 (31%)
SS Daniel Thomas: 10 (16%)
CB De'Antre Prince: 10 (16%)
CB Jarrian Jones: 6 (9%)
- The injury to Jarrian Jones led to Christian Braswell playing a career-high in snaps. According to NextGenStats, Braswell allowed four catches for 28 yards on four targets.
- DaVon Hamilton surprisingly played fewer snaps than Maason Smith this week after Smith was a healthy scratch the week before.
- Ventrell Miller played a career-high in snaps this week, and he will need the experience. He is set to start for Foyesade Oluokun in Week 4.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.