Jaguars vs. Browns: Halftime Thoughts
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering halftime trailing the Cleveland Browns 13-3.
Going into halftime, what all have we seen from the Jaguars today and what should we keep an eye out on for the second half? Read below for our halftime thoughts.
Gabe Davis targets haven't amounted to anything
The Jaguars just put together one of the worst halves of Trevor Lawrence's career, with the former No. 1 pick only having 16 yards passing on his first 10 attempts. Half of Lawrence's first 10 targets went to new target Gabe Davis, but only one was completed for 10 yards.
Brian Thomas Jr. didn't see a target and it just looked like the Jaguars' struggling quarterback could not get off Davis as his primary read.
Jaguars have helped Deshaun Watson look better than he has in years
The Jaguars have historically been a "get right" game for teams. Teams or players that are in bad streaks can routinely look to the Jaguars as a chance to reverse their fortunes. That is exactly what happened with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half.
Watson led a nearly 10-minute scoring drive on the Browns' first drive of the game, keeping the Jaguars' defense on their heels with his legs and ability to throw on the move.
The Jaguars' youth in the secondary showed up quite a bit, as well, with rookie cornerback Jarrian Jones giving up a pair of big completions int he first half.
Watson has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL over the last three years, but it appears the Jaguars were exactly what the doctor ordered.
Jaguars' offensive operation is off
The Jaguars still do not have an identity on offense after three years under Doug Pederson. The Jaguars failed to gain a first down via run or pass on their first two drives, with both the running game and passing game looking anemic to start the contest.
And when the Jaguars finally got some momentum after Trevor Lawrence scrambled for 33 yards to the Browns' two-yard line, the offense struggled yet again. The Jaguars had two incomplete passes, a two-yard loss in the running game, and had to burn two timeouts to avoid a delay of game.
The entire operation seemed off.
