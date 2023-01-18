Jaguars vs. Chiefs: 6 Jacksonville Players Limited on Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have managed to get to the AFC Divisional Round without a host of injuries, with six players listed as limited during Wednesday's practice ahead of their Saturday bout vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, but with none seen as serious injuries.

Wide receiver Kendric Pryor (shoulder), quarterback Trevor Lawrence (toe), wide receiver Jamal Agnew (shoulder), long snapper Ross Matiscik (back), center Luke Fortner (back), and guard Brandon Scherff (abdomen) were all limited during the second practice of the week. Matiscik and Scherff each improved from Tuesday's practice, when neither participated.

While the Jaguars are likely heading into Saturday's road tilt with the Chiefs with a mostly healthy active roster, they are still missing several key players who are out for the season in left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Ben Bartch, and defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot.

"That group’s been great all year. You look at just the guys that have had to play, the amount of different guys. Ben (Bartch) was starting at guard for us the first five games ‘til he got hurt," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week about the shifting bodies along the offensive line.

"Obviously, Shatley has played a lot of ball, so it’s not surprising to see how well he’s played, but still, for him to just, he’s always impressed me how he prepares, and he’s always ready whenever he’s needed. He steps up whether that’s a center, at guard, last year was center a lot. Whatever it is, he’s prepared. Then you look at, same thing with Cam (Robinson) was playing great until he got hurt, then Walker (Little) had to step up and be the left tackle for the rest of the season, especially the type of season we’re having, the most important part of the year, trying to make a playoff push and just to see how well he’s played and just been ready."