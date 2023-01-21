Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Betting Odds, Point Spread, Over/Under

What do the betting lines look like for the Jaguars before kick-off today?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are used to being the underdog.

They were last week vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. They were more often than not during their playoff push to end the 2022 season as AFC South Champions.

But Saturday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is different. The Jaguars are nearly double-digit underdogs to enter the AFC Divisional Round, facing a Chiefs team that has always been elite under Andy Reid both in the playoffs and following a bye.

So with the Jaguars set to take on the Chiefs in a rematch of the Jaguars' Week 10 27-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, let's take a look at this week's odds. All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Point Spread: Chiefs -9.5

Moneyline: -450 Chiefs, +350 Jaguars

Over/Under: 52.5 (-110)

If the Jaguars are going to prove the doubters wrong, it will come down to quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence threw four touchdowns in the Wild Card round against the Chargers. His four touchdown performace stands as the most passing touchdowns in a postseason game in franchise history. Lawrence also became youngest player in NFL history to throw four touchdowns in a postseason game.

With a QB rating of 104.6, Lawrence had the best rating of any quarterback in the NFL in Weeks 9 through 18. His eight games with a QB rating of at 5 least 100.0 this season is a franchise record. 104.6 Lawrence’s 69.7 completion percentage is second in the NFL for Weeks 9 through 18.

He completed at least 70 percent of his passes in five of his last nine games. 69.7 5 In Weeks 9 through 18, Lawrence threw just two interceptions to 15 passing touchdowns, which is third in the NFL in interception percentage (0.7%). In his last nine games, Lawrence threw 15 touchdown passes including a single game career-high four in week 15 against Dallas.