Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Healthy Rookies Listed As Only Inactives

The Jacksonville Jaguars will enter Saturday's AFC Divisional Round game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs with a healthy roster, listing zero injured players as inactive.

Instead, the Jaguars will be sitting a host of rookies as the rest of their roster is set to take on the AFC's top seed on the road.

With the Jaguars kicking off at 4:30, here are the players who are listed as inactive.

Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Cornerback Montaric Brown

Cornerback Gregory Junior

Outside linebacker De’Shaan Dixon

Defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter

Jacksonville previously faced off against the Chiefs in Week 10 of the regular season at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the AFC Wild Card Round, the Jaguars came back from down 27 points to defeat the Chargers, 31-30, behind a game-winning field goal from Riley Patterson.

After their 31-30 win against the Chargers, the Jaguars improved to 8-7 in the postseason as a franchise. Head coach Doug Pederson has totaled a 5-2 postseason record, marking the second-best winning percentage in the postseason among all active head coaches (minimum five games).

"Maybe that’s the reason why they’re still going is they’re young. I think we’re the sixth youngest now when you look at all the metrics and everything. We’re kind of right there with the Chiefs as far as youth goes," Pederson said this week.

"Sometimes that’s a good thing because there’s a lot of energy with these guys. That’s also part of winning. Each year, you want to be here again next year and be talking about the same things, and you have to condition yourselves, you have to condition your mind, your body, everything, to be playing football in January and February. That starts in the offseason and builds through training camp. If you’re conditioned that way, you don’t worry about it as much.”