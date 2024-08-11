Jaguars vs. Chiefs: PFF Names Terrell Edmunds as Player of the Game
The Jacksonville Jaguars left Saturday's preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs with a 26-13 victory and several highlight plays from both their first- and second-team units on each side of the ball.
Among the most impressive performers? Backup safety Terrell Edmunds, who forced two different fumbles during the contest and impressed with his physicality and coverage skills. As a result, Edmunds was named by Pro Football Focus as the player of the game.
"The Jaguars' safety rotation is relatively wide open, and veteran safety Terrell Edmunds clearly wants to be part of it. He made a few big hits in this game, one that forced a fumble, and allowed just six yards in coverage to go along with two stops (tackles that led to a failure for the offense)," PFF said.
"Edmunds forced a pair of fumbles on his way to a 92.8 PFF grade from 25 snaps on the field. Both came in coverage, with big hits forcing the ball loose, with the second seeing him close on the receiver from 14 yards away at the point of the catch on third-and-12 with 12:20 left in the game. "
With an injury to No. 3 safety and core special teamer Andrew Wingard, Edmunds could have a genuine chance to fight for a spot on the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.
“Another opportunity for the other guys to step up. We’re still going through the evaluation process, so it’s going to open up an opportunity for everybody. But we’ll get him back. He’s a big part of this defense," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Neilsen said on Aug. 3.
"But that group—they’ll step up. They’ve been doing a good job, so we’ll see what happens. We’ve got a long time until our first game. You’ll see a bunch of different combinations still out there from today, tomorrow, all the way through preseason games. So, we’ll see how it all unfolds.”