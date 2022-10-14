Jaguars vs. Colts: 5 Starters Listed Questionable, Including Marvin Jones

The Jacksonville Jaguars escaped the first couple of weeks of the 2022 season with limited injuries, but the good luck seems to have run its course.

In the same week the Jaguars placed two third-year players on injured reserve in Ben Bartch and K'Lavon Chaisson, which ended Bartch's season, the team has also announced five starters will be questionable for Week 6's road tilt vs. the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide receiver Marvin Jones (hamstring)

Wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle)

Defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi (quadriceps)

Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (calf)

Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (foot)

Each player was limited in practice on Friday. The only one of the four who missed last week against the Houston Texans was Fatukasi, with Marvin Jones, Oluokun and Hamilton all landing on the injury report post-Sunday. Zay Jones has dealt with the ankle injury for the last three weeks but still played in Week 5 vs. Houston.

The Jaguars' options behind each player are limited. The Jaguars have Corey Peters and Adam Gotsis as defensive line depth but no true third nose tackle, while rookie linebacker Chad Muma would replace Oluokun and wide receivers Tim Jones and Jamal Agnew would be next in line for the Jaguars.

This is all factoring in the Jaguars already having to reshuffle their offensive line this week, naming a new starter at left guard in Tyler Shatley with Bartch out for the year.

“That’s the nice thing about having the offseason, having training camp, where you really don’t have five guys yet, and you’re working different combinations because times like this is when it pays off," Pederson said on Friday.

"Shatley’s a veteran guy. He’s played a ton of games. It’s going to be a great opportunity for him. I’m excited to watch him play going against those two guys, interior guys for the Colts, is a challenge, but I know he’s up for it. He’s prepared himself for it.”