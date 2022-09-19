Jaguars vs. Colts: Week 2 Snap Count Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 24-0 shutout of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below:

Offense (71 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 71 (100%)

LG Ben Bartch: 71 (100%)

C Luke Fortner: 71 (100%)

RG Brandon Scherff: 71 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 71 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 71 (100%)

WR Christian Kirk: 64 (90%)

WR Marvin Jones: 64 (90%)

TE Evan Engram: 49 (69%)

WR Zay Jones: 48 (68%)

RB James Robinson: 45 (63%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 33 (46%)

RB Travis Etienne: 26 (37%)

TE Dan Arnold: 16 (23%)

WR Jamal Agnew: 7 (10%)

TE Luke Farrell: 3 (4%)

The Jaguars have their No. 1 running back. It is clear how big of a part of the offense that Travis Etienne is, but James Robinson started for the second week in a row and out-snapped Etienne by a healthy margin this week. Robinson is a complete back who can function in the passing and running game and the fact he has three touchdowns through the first two games likely means his snaps aren't going to decrease anytime soon.

For as much as James Robinson was on the field, Travis Etienne still got a lot of chances when he played. During his 26 snaps, Etienne touched the ball 12 times -- nine carries and three catches. When he was on the field, he was a big part of the Jaguars' plan.

The Jaguars' staff has been extremely high on Marvin Jones since they were hired this spring, pointing to his veteran experience and savvy as a big plus for the entire room. This was reflected in the snaps, too, with Jones playing as much as Christian Kirk and out-snapping Zay Jones. Marvin Jones is the Jaguars' No. 2 receiver.

All four tight ends played this week. Chris Manhertz and Luke Farrell were used mostly as blockers or as decoys in the passing game, while Evan Engram had seven catches on eight targets and Dan Arnold caught one pass for eight yards.

Jamal Agnew continues to get a few snaps and looks a game. He isn't going to be a major part of the offense, but he is absolutely going to get chances. In his seven snaps, he carried the ball twice and saw one target, which could have been a touchdown.

Defense: 50 snaps

SS Rayshawn Jenkins: 50 (100%)

FS Andre Cisco: 50 (100%)

LB Foyesade Oluokun: 50 (100%)

LB Devin Lloyd: 50 (100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 50 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 49 (98%)

OLB Travon Walker: 45 (90%)

OLB Josh Allen: 43 (86%)

CB Darious Williams: 33 (66%)

DL Foley Fatukasi: 26 (52%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 26 (52%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 22 (44%)

OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 15 (30%)

DL Arden Key: 15 (30%)

DL Dawuane Smoot: 14 (28%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 12 (24%)

CB Tre Herndon: 1 (2%)

The Jaguars made their light defensive line work, even against a run-heavy Colts team. Jonathan Taylor had just four yards on five carries in the first-half despite the Jaguars having just four true interior linemen on the roster, a sign of how well the front seven played. The fact the defense only had 50 snaps helped them stay fresh, but the line dominated.

Tre Herndon is the Jaguars' top backup cornerback, as we all knew. He came in and replaced Tyson Campbell during the one play Campbell missed in the second-half with injury before returning shortly after.

The Jaguars' "base" defense may be a 3-4, but the 4-2-5 is what we will truly see the most. Darious Williams spent all of his time at nickel cornerback and played almost 70% of the snaps, something you can expect to continue to see.

Adam Gotsis only played 12 snaps but he had three pressures and a sack, making a big impact with very few snaps. He is one of the most important backups on the roster.