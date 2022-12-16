Jaguars vs. Cowboys: 5 Pressing Questions on Critical Week 15 Matchup

What does Harrison Reno of Cowboys Country think about this weekend's matchup?

The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8) won't play many home games more important than this Sunday's.

With the Dallas Cowboys (10-3) coming to TIAA Bank Field a week after an emotional and physical win over the Titans, the Jaguars know their playoff chances hinge on every single week -- making this weekend a critical matchup.

To preview this week's big game, we spoke with Harrison Reno of Cowboys Country to get their insight on the team the Jaguars are faced to do battle with.

1) Just how dangerous has the Cowboys' pass rush been this season?

Harrison Reno: The pass rush is the unquestioned strength of the Cowboys’ defense. When the pass rush hits home, they are a very hard team to beat.

There is no doubt that they are an elite unit with the young “Lion-Backer” Micah Parsons leading the way. But they also have guys like DeMarcus Lawrence and Dorance Armstrong, that often get overlooked.

2) Who carries the Cowboys’ offense: Dak, Lamb, or the running backs?

Harrison Reno: This is a tough question; You could have a different answer on a weekly basis. But if I had to choose one facet of the Cowboys' offense to try and take away, it would be the running game.

The running back tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard has helped bring balance to a Cowboys’ offense that has felt more pass-oriented with Kellen Moore as the coordinator in the past. Turnovers have been a problem for Dak Prescott since his return from injury. So making the Cowboys pass to win may be the best plan of attack defensively.

3) If the Cowboys win or lose on Sunday, what do you think is the main reason why?

Harrison Reno: If the Cowboys win or lose on Sunday, a big factor will be the often-talked-about pass rush. The Cowboys' defense did not record a single sack in the come-from-behind win over the Houston Texans and were held to very few pressures.

Getting after the quarterback will be the key to helping a secondary that got caught playing in a lot of off-coverage, which allowed easy completions for the Texans.

4) Which Jaguar is seen as a player the Cowboys must stop to win the game?

Harrison Reno: It will sound cliche because, obviously, in today’s day and age of the NFL, an ineffective quarterback leads to an ineffective offense. But Trevor Lawrence is the guy that the Dallas Cowboys needs to focus on stopping. Lawrence has completed over 70% of his passes in four of his last five games; that’s winning football at the quarterback position.

But, with a banged-up Cowboys secondary, the pass rush will need to find a way and pressure Lawrence into bad decisions; if not, the Jaguars have the talent to pull an upset.

5) Score Prediction?

Harrison Reno: The Cowboys will win this game, and they will have extra motivation to bounce back from a poor performance against the Texans. I believe the game will be competitive, but in the end, the Cowboys will get the win.

Cowboys 38, Jaguars 24.