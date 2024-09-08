Jaguars vs. Dolphins: Josh Hines-Allen From the Locker Room
When the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, star pass-rusher Josh Hines-Allen will have a chance to show his former mentor Calais Campbell how he has grown since his rookie year in 2019.
Hines-Allen talked about this and more from the locker room this week, and Jaguars On SI was live for every word. For Hines-Allen's comments, watch above.
Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson gave his final comments on Week 1 this Friday. Below is a transcript.
Q: On if it takes the first game to know how good the team is?
Pederson: “Yeah, it's interesting. I think if you watched the game last night, does Baltimore, Kansas City think—I think in their minds, yeah, they think they're a good football team. I think everybody, Week 1, thinks they're a good football team. It gives you confidence, obviously, going into the game and going into these early games. But you still have to go execute, you still have to go play and perform and eliminate mistakes and you're going to have to overcome adversity and all of that. But I think in your mind, going into it, you feel good about where you're at and how camp went and all of that. A healthier team factors into all that too. So, it does give you confidence, going into these first few games.”
Q: On being more attentive to the offensive line and mitigating false starts after last night’s penalties?
Pederson: “Yes. It's interesting, I think it was the Tampa Bay game here in preseason where it's the message from the officials. When I meet with them 90 minutes before the game, it's one of the things that we discuss as head coach to official and vice versa, is the offensive line. They're actually getting to the point now where it’s almost like the first warning is now in the dressing room, and rightfully so, because now it's on us as coaches to make sure that our players are playing by the rules.”
Q: On the strides DE Josh Hines-Allen has made this offseason in terms of strength and conditioning?
Pederson: “I believe so. He looks good. I haven't seen any lags or lulls in any of his conditioning or the way he's practiced. He still practices extremely hard and fast. I haven't seen any of that downturn at all with him.”
Q: On if he’s in even better physical condition than last year?
Pederson: “Yeah, I would probably agree with that. Yeah.”
Q: On S Daniel Thomas’s injury status?
Pederson: “He's progressed. We had a plan for him to work himself back into practice. We’ve got another day today and then see where he's at. But we're optimistic and hopeful that he can play.”
Q: On how much the availability of opposing players such as Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey impacts the Jaguars' play calling?
Pederson: “Obviously, if Jalen does play, I mean, yeah, great player. Like I said the other day, you’ve just got to be mindful and aware of where he’s at. We know he’s potentially on our right and all that, but a lot of times too, they take top corners, and they match top receivers. I mean, we're probably not going to get that this week, but you do, as a quarterback, you understand, you just give it one last peek over there. So, it doesn't really change your game plan or your strategy or how you want to attack an opponent. Whether it's a seasoned veteran like him or even a rookie, I think you still have to go execute and play and just trust your game plan.”
Q: On how OL Anton Harrison can take his game to the next level?
Pederson: “He's taken really good steps and strides forward. I think for him, he got stronger in the offseason. I think for him too, the confidence from last year playing and being exposed to the type of defensive ends that he was exposed to and the edge rushers. It just gives him confidence moving forward. That's what we've seen out of him, and I think it's really made him a better player just from his own experiences.”
Q: On if he had to manage Harrison’s confidence last year?
Pederson: “You don't want to defeat him or get him down, but at the same time you keep encouraging him, and keep coaching him and helping him get better. He continued to do that all season. He battled through the injury and all of that. It's made him a really good player.”
Q: On if the rules towards offensive linemen or the referees’ observation of the line have changed to cause more penalties?
Pederson: “No. It hasn’t changed. As far as the depth and all that? No. It's still your headgear, you’ve got to be the belt line of the center, your head, things of that nature. It's different too, because when tackles are in two-point stances, they're a little bit taller, so it pulls their head back a little bit. So, we just have to be mindful of that and just coach our guys to crowd the ball a little bit more. We're going to have to work through that.”
Q: On if it’s harder to play offensive line now because defensive linemen are better?
Pederson: “I mean, it's a hard position anyway, I think. But the rules haven't changed. I mean, the rules are still the rules. They've been that way for many years. I think it's just now a point of emphasis. Are D-linemen or edge rushers getting better? Probably so. Even interior guys are getting better. Baltimore has one, Kansas City has one. But it's a tough position. It's a tough position to play, and particularly tackle spot because you're out there on an island a lot, especially in pass-protection.”
Q: On if he prefers it if the Jaguars “fly under the radar” going into this season?
Pederson: “I mean, it's fine. Just go about our business, right? Just keep working hard and playing hard. Don't worry about the outside, just make it about us and focus internally. People are going to write what they want to write, and if you start winning games, then maybe you get some recognition. It's one week at a time. It's one game at a time, obviously, and I'm fine with that.”
Q: On if having veterans on the offensive line such as OL Mitch Morse brings confidence to the younger guys on the line?
Pederson: “It helps, but it's no different than Brandon [OL Brandon Scherff] with Ton last year. You’ve got an experienced lineman playing with a rookie a year ago, and just helping him. I think the first year when Luke [OL Luke Fortner] was out there, having some veteran guys in there, Brandon in there, and of course now with, Ezra [OL Ezra Cleveland] and Cam [OL Cam Robinson]. It helps. It helps, and I think it just brings that experience. Maybe calms the guys down a little bit. But Mitch is still learning too. He's still learning our system and how we do things. I just think that experience in there, it just helps the whole group.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.