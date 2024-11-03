Jaguars vs. Eagles Live Game Thread
Philadelphia, PA -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a tough task by facing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
On Sunday, it will only be the eighth meeting between the Jaguars and Eagles. The Last time they faced each other was in 2022. The Eagles took that one 29-21. The Eagles lead the all-time series 4-3. The Eagles also have won the four previous meetings.
The Jaguars come into this game with a 2-6 record. The Jaguars need a win just to keep some hope for the season to turn around. On the other hand, the Eagles are 5-2 and bring a three-game winning streak into the Week 9 meeting.
The challenge for the Jaguars is first they need to silence that Eagles crowd, which is not easy to do. And second, is stopping the Eagle's offensive attack. Now that the Eagles are fully healthy, they have multiple weapons that quarterback Jalen Hurts can get the ball to.
This is why it is important that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a good start and keeps the Eagles offense on the sidelines with control of the clock.
“Man, that is a great offense we are going up against,” said Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker. “They have a lot of threats as far as quarterback, and running back, and then the offensive line is playing great as well. I feel like that coach is doing a great job with filling in the pieces where they may have had some injuries or some things like that. But I feel like they are a great team as far as running the ball. I feel like that is how they want to be as a team."
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
