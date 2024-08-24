Jaguars vs. Falcons: Who Were the Top Performers in Preseason Week 3?
Friday night’s 31-0 Jacksonville Jaguar win over the Atlanta Falcons marked the final time the Duval Devout had NFL Preseason football in 2024. As players fight to make a last impression heading into the regular season remember that the NFL preseason is kind of like an episode of the Apple TV Series Ted Lasso. Whatever the score is in the game, the focus is on the coach trying to learn about the players for dramatic effect heading into the next season of the product.
With that in mind, here are the players making the most noise heading into final cuts.
Evan Engram
I know that most are here to evaluate the guys who are clawing to keep their livelihood in the Jaguars locker room, but the starters played the first half for one last dress rehearsal. As the first-stringer who has flown under the radar more than any other during training camp, Engram shined bright.
With four catches for 28 yards for two touchdowns on a night from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, he was the knockout punch on drives lasting 5:11 and 6:28. Lawrence did his job distributing the ball against Atlanta’s second team completing eight of his 10 passes for 92 yards, but it was Engram that delivered in the red zone -- the place where the Jags struggled as an offense throughout 2023 leaving points on the field.
If this tribute continues when the games count, this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship – or at least another potential career year for the Jags’ tight end.
Travon Walker
It’s one thing to see a defensive end bull rush an offensive tackle back so far into the backfield that he can record a pass defended, it’s another when Travon Walker recorded the only sack in the contest.
If Walker is supposed to have a breakout season to reach the next level to rebuke haters who called him a bust as a first-overall pick in the 2022 draft, this is what you expect to see from him in a final preseason game where the defense held the Falcons to one converted 3rd down in 10 tries.
Elijah Cooks
While having a tough outing in the previous two preseason games with dropped balls that killed drives, Cooks hauled in a score with a solid effort play on a 13-yard pass from backup quarterback Mac Jones.
While he had two catches for the night, the grit showed in his scoring reception served as a reminder to the Jacksonville coaching staff of what he can do if needed during the season. Something else working in his favor is that this year, who makes the practice squad won’t be impacted by a need for height as it was with Jacob Harris now that Brian Thomas Jr and Gabe Davis are on the roster.
So now it’s out of the players' hands. The deadline for final cuts is Tuesday, August 27th when head coach Doug Pederson and company pick the players with whom they will battle in 2024.