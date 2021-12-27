Jaguars vs. Jets: Week 16 Snap Analysis

While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also provide insight into the team's strategy and outlook.

When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars' 26-21 loss to the New York Jets in Week 16, it is clear to see what kind of plan the Jaguars went into the game with, and what limitations they had from a personnel standpoint.

Who played a lot, and why? Did the snaps mean anything or nothing? We examine below.

Offense (73 snaps)

LT Cam Robinson: 73 (100%)

LG Andrew Norwell: 73 (100%)

C Brandon Linder: 73 (100%)

RT Jawaan Taylor: 73 (100%)

QB Trevor Lawrence: 73 (100%)

RG Will Richardson: 67 (92%)

WR Laquon Treadwell: 64 (88%)

RB Dare Ogunbowale: 60 (82%)

WR Marvin Jones: 60 (82%)

WR Tavon Austin: 43 (59%)

TE James O'Shaughnessy: 42 (58%)

TE Jacob Hollister: 36 (49%)

TE Chris Manhertz: 31 (42%)

RB James Robinson: 11 (15%)

WR Josh Hammond: 8 (11%)

OL K.C. McDermott: 6 (8%)

DT/FB Malcom Brown: 4 (5%)

OL Walker Little: 3 (4%)

RB Nathan Cottrell: 1 (1%)

TE Luke Farrell: 1 (1%)

WR Jaydon Mickens: 1 (1%)

Dare Ogunbowale has been the Jaguars' No. 3 running back all season, but the veteran running back and special teams ace was thrust into a No. 1 back role this week after James Robinson was injured in the first quarter. Ogunbowale went on to play more than 15 snaps for the first time all season, touching the ball on 19 of the Jaguars' 73 plays for 72 scrimmage yards. Ogunbowale was the Jaguars' lone option to replace Robinson, too, with fellow backup running back Nathan Cottrell playing one snap and earning just one carry.

Jacob Hollister continues to see a larger role following the Urban Meyer firing, likely due to the familiarity the rest of the Jaguars' offensive staff has with the veteran tight end. Hollister played 20 snaps last week before seeing both his snap total and snap percentage increase this week while he caught two passes for 20 yards. With James O'Shaughnessy injured during the game's final drive, there is always a chance Hollister will now step into the No. 1 tight end role.

Will Richardson made his first start of the year at right guard in place of previous starter Ben Bartch, who was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. According to TruMedia and PFF, Richardson allowed zero pressures against the Jets, while the veteran lineman also recovered a fumble for a touchdown in the first-half.

Walker Little and Malcom Brown continue to be a part of the Jaguars' jumbo packages. Each saw time with the offense during the first series of the game, with Little and Brown each running routes near the goal line on what would result in an incompletion from Trevor Lawrence.

Defense (58 snaps)

FS Andrew Wingard: 58 (100%)

CB Shaquill Griffin: 58 (100%)

CB Tyson Campbell: 55 (95%)

DE/OLB Dawuane Smoot: 53 (91%)

LB Damien Wilson: 50 (86%)

LB Chapelle Russell: 47 (81%)

DL Roy Robertson-Harris: 40 (69%)

DL Malcom Brown: 40 (69%)

DE/OLB Jihad Ward: 34 (59%)

DE/OLB K'Lavon Chaisson: 31 (53%)

SS Daniel Thomas: 30 (52%)

SS Andre Cisco: 28 (48%)

DL DaVon Hamilton: 28 (48%)

CB Rudy Ford: 23 (40%)

DL Adam Gotsis: 20 (34%)

LB Shaquille Quarterman: 14 (24%)

CB Nevin Lawson: 14 (24%)

DL Taven Bryan: 10 (17%)

DL Jay Tufele: 4 (7%)

LB Dakota Allen: 1 (2%)

Andre Cisco made the first start of his NFL career, recording four tackles and a pass deflection that was nearly an interception, but he still didn't get the lion's share of the snaps. Cisco instead rotated with second-year safety Daniel Thomas, who actually ended the game with slightly more snaps than Cisco. Cisco got the nod on the first and final drives of the game and at the end of half-time, but he is still not a full-time player.

Despite the Jaguars allowing 273 yards on the ground, rookie defensive lineman Jay Tufele continued to be a non-factor, playing just four snaps over the course of the game. The Jaguars have a set defensive line rotation, but Tufele losing snaps to Taven Bryan this late into the season is far from ideal.

The Jaguars turned to Jihad Ward and not K'Lavon Chaisson to step into Josh Allen's role with the star pass-rusher out due to COVID-19 protocols. Chaisson played only three fewer snaps than Ward, but he once again rushed the passer at a decreased rate, rushing just eight times on his 31 snaps.