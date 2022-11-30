Jaguars vs. Lions: Travis Etienne Limited in Wednesday's Practice

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed three starters as limited during Wednesday's practice, including star running back Travis Etienne.

Earlier this week, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie.

“I feel good," Pederson said on Wednesday about Etienne's chances to play.

"It’s going to be day to day with him. I want to make sure he’s 100 percent before we stick him out there, and he’ll go through some of the walk through portions of practice today.”

Etienne missed all of his rookie season with a Lisfranc injury but had been completely injury-free this season up until this Sunday. But Etienne was not in any walking boot or with crutches in the locker room Sunday, telling Jaguar Report after the game that he will be fine by next Sunday.

Etienne went through stretches and warmups with the Jaguars at practice on Wednesday. During individual drills, Etienne ran off to the side with his helmet on.

“He’s going to be okay. He just got rolled up on his surgically repaired foot," Pederson said on Monday. "Just caution and precaution, just wanted to make sure that he was and will be one hundred percent moving forward, so we were just more precautionary in that game than anything else.”

"He got his treatment today and it’s more too, sometimes, a piece of mind with players, especially coming off of a repair like that. Just rest their minds a little bit that everything is going to be okay moving forward.”

With Etienne sidelined, the Jaguars turned to backup running backs JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner. Hasty rushed 12 times for 28 yards but also caught five passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Conner added 11 yards on three carries.

Also listed on Wednesday's injury report are wide receiver Zay Jones with a chest injury and safety Andre Cisco with a shoulder injury, each of whom was listed as limited. Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris did not practice due to illness.