Jaguars vs. Texans Live Game Thread
Jacksonville-- The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-9) are hoping to put an end to their losing ways in Week 13, taking on a Houston Texans team (7-5) that has struggled to meet expectations in recent weeks. Which of the fierce AFC South rivals can find some positive momentum at EverBank Stadium on Synday?
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
Each of the last two games between the Texans and Jaguars have come down to the final possession, and this week's game has even more intrigue due to the return of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
The quarterback position is critical to success every week, but especially in this week's AFC South battle. Can Lawrence help revive a Jaguars offense that only scored 13 points in his absence? Can the Jaguars make life difficult for C.J. Stroud?
"Super important. We’re looking at this, obviously, like you said, the season hasn't gone how we wanted it to. We got to regroup and kind of reflect a little bit over the bye week. We’ve got six weeks. That's what we're guaranteed," Lawrence said on Wednesday.
"Beyond that, who knows what can happen. You see some crazy things. So, we don't feel like we're necessarily out of anything. It's definitely a challenge. It's an uphill battle, but that's what we’ve got in front of us. It's a situation we put ourselves in. Four division games, that also adds a wrinkle to a lot can happen at the end of the season. We just have to take it one week at a time though, and this is a big one."
