Skip to main content

Jaguars vs. Titans: Doug Pederson Hopes Andre Cisco Can Return To ‘Solidify’ Secondary

The Jaguars' secondary was badly missing Andre Cisco vs. the Lions. Could he return this week?

The Jacksonville Jaguars have seen their pass defense take small, but noticeable, steps back seemingly every week over the last two months. 

But no week was like last week's 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions, where the Lions had receivers run to open zones and by defensive backs with ease as Jared Goff remained relatively clean and untouched in the pocket. To rebound from such a beating, the Jaguars are hoping the potential return of starting safety Andre Cisco can light a spark.

"We’re hopeful, Andre Cisco is going to be a day-to-day candidate again this week. I’m optimistic that he’ll go," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Wednesday. 

Cisco, the No. 65 overall pick last year, started the first 11 games of the season and leads the team in interceptions with three, coming up with some of the biggest takeaways of the season for an otherwise struggling Jaguars defense. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Due to a shoulder injury last week, though, Cisco was unable to take the field, leading to his first missed game of the season.

“He’ll be day-to-day again, he was good," Pederson said on Monday. "I just didn’t want to put him in a situation where it could set him back further. He’s trending in the right direction, so it was just a medical decision yesterday to keep him out and hopefully we get him back this week.”

Cisco's abscence led to backup safeties Andrew Wingard and Daniel Thomas moving a spot up on the depth chart, creating what Pederson called a domino effect. Now, the hope is Cisco can return against a Titans passing game that has clicked in recent weeks.

"It did move some things around last week. It took Andrew and it took DT, Daniel Thomas, playing defense a little bit more, taking away from special teams, so it’s sort of that domino effect on your football team, and it affects a lot of areas," Pederson said. 

"We’re hopeful that Cisco can go and solidify that secondary. Andrew will fill in when necessary or in three-safety packages, but it’s the same type of mindset we had for Baltimore.”

USATSI_19561754_168388385_lowres
News

Week 13 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Has a New Season-High Ranking

By John Shipley
USATSI_17092674_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Titans: Stopping Derrick Henry is Jacksonville's New No. 1 Priority

By Brett Hawn
USATSI_19570228_168388385_lowres
Duval Insider+

Titans’ Firing of Jon Robinson Should Force Jaguars To Do Deep Self-Reflection

By John Shipley
USATSI_19562325_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Titans: Trevor Lawrence, Chad Muma Miss Wednesday's Practice

By John Shipley
USATSI_19562573_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: Trevor Lawrence (Toe) Won't Practice Wednesday

By John Shipley
USATSI_18169860_168388385_lowres
Draft

2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Who Do Jaguars Take in Top-10?

By John Shipley
USATSI_19563788_168388385_lowres
News

NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: Jaguars Take a Tumble After Lions Blowout

By John Shipley
USATSI_19561994_168388385_lowres
News

Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 13?

By John Shipley