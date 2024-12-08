Jaguars vs. Titans Live Game Thread
Jacksonville-- The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) are nearing the end of a nightmare season, but there is still some unfinished business. Among such business are three more AFC South contests, the first of which will be in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans (3-9) in Week 14.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Jacksonville Jaguars win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Jaguars have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
The last time the Jaguars played the Titans, the season and a playoff run were on the line. The stakes have considerably changed this time around, with the Jaguars instead hoping to snap a five-game losing streak and do something to find positivity in their trainwreck of a season.
The Titans, meanwhile, are looking to rebound from a poor showing in Week 13 and rediscover the magic they picked up after an upset win over the Houston Texans in Week 12.
Even with the two teams sitting int he basement of the AFC, the hate of a rivalry week never truly goes away. And that is what we will have on our hands when these two teams meet on Sunday.
Be sure to follow with our live game updates.
START OF FIRST QUARTER
SCORING UPDATE NO. 1: Nick Folk makes a 46-yard drive to give the Titans the first points. Titans lead 3-0.
TIMEOUT: Jaguars have used their first timeout of the half.
PENALTY: False start on the Jaguars.
TURNOVER: Mac Jones is intercepted by Titans' defensive back Chidobe Awuzie.
PENALTY: False start on the Titans.
