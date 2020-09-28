SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Waive Veteran DT Timmy Jernigan

John Shipley

In a surprising move, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Monday that they had waived veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan after just three games with the team. 

The Jaguars don't have much depth at all at defensive tackle, specifically at three-technique, so releasing Jernigan after less than a month into the season is an unexpected move. As a whole, Jacksonville's defense has just three sacks and nine tackles for loss, so it isn't like the Jaguars have a ton of in-house replacements for Jernigan who can step in and make an impact. 

Jernigan signed with the team as a free agent on Aug. 17 and was seen at the time as an important addition to a defensive line that had been ravaged by opt outs. But through just a few games, Jernigan is once again a free agent and looking for a place on a defense. 

Demetrius Harvey was the first to report Jernigan's release. 

Jernigan appeared in all three games for the Jaguars this season, recording one tackle and one quarterback hit during that period. In three appearances, Jernigan played just 54 snaps, which accounted for 27% of Jacksonville's defensive snaps. 

Jacksonville's other options at defensive tackle include former first-rounder Taven Bryan, undrafted rookie Doug Costin, veteran nose tackle Abry Jones, rookie nose tackle DaVon Hamilton and Carl Davis once his suspension is over. Only two of Jacksonville's defensive linemen have recorded sacks this year, however, and none play defensive tackle.

"I think last night we pressured quite a bit, but you could see at times when max protection comes into play, now all of a sudden, and you’re not getting to the quarterback, that’s a long time. It’s tough for us to run with some of these guys or some of these bigger guys," head coach Doug Marrone said after the Jaguars' 31-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

"I think it’s a combination of a lot of things, so we have to just keep working to improve fundamentally first. We’re in position, but we haven’t defended many balls. We haven’t in the last two games. We have to get our hands on more balls. In the first game, we did. [In] the last two we haven’t at all, so those are the things that we’re looking at and trying to improve upon.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Doug Marrone: Jaguars' Josh Lambo Is "Off Crutches" As Team Signs New Kicker

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed a new kicker on Monday according to reports. But the plan remains the same; get Josh Lambo back as soon as possible. Doug Marrone says the kicker is off crutches which is step one.

KassidyHill

State of the AFC South Following Week 3

What is the state of the AFC South after a wild Week 3 that was filled with close games and last-minute endings?

John Shipley

Jaguars Open as 3-Point Underdogs to Bengals in Week 4

Jacksonville will be an underdog for the third time this season when they travel to Cincinnati to play the Bengals.

John Shipley

NFL Coaches Prefer To Defer...But Doug Marrone May Change Soon For Jaguars' Sake

NFL coaches have an overwhelming tendency to defer the ball if they win the opening kick-off. The Jacksonville Jaguars have done just that the past three weeks...but Head Coach Doug Marrone says that might be changing soon.

KassidyHill

Amy Trask Defends Jaguars' Cam Robinson For Ejection in Loss to Dolphins

Cam Robinson was strangely ejected for making contact with an official on Thursday Night Football, leading to Amy Trask coming to his defense on Sunday.

John Shipley

DJ Chark's Importance to Jaguars Highlighted Yet Again in Loss to Dolphins

In an ugly loss to the Dolphins, we saw just how much DJ Chark's presence means to the Jaguars.

John Shipley

To Blitz or Not to Blitz: The Question Facing the Jaguars' Pass Rush

With only three sacks through a few games, should the Jaguars start to blitz more?

John Shipley

Doug Marrone Explains Where Two Jaguars' Offensive Plays Went Wrong in Week 3

A two-play sequence against the Dolphins helped doom the Jaguars in Week 3, leading to head coach Doug Marrone to point out what had gone wrong.

John Shipley

5 Kickers the Jaguars Could Consider to Fill In for Josh Lambo

Which kickers make sense for the Jaguars to consider while Josh Lambo heals?

John Shipley

Jaguars Mailbag: What Did the Miami Loss Reveal?

A few days after Jacksonville's ugly loss to the Dolphins, we take questions on just what the defeat means for the squad.

John Shipley