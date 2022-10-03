Jaguars Week 4 Recap: Jamal Agnew Steps Up in a Big Way

In a game where turnovers and ugly offensive play dominated the headlines for the Jaguars, the play of Jamal Agnew kept the team afloat against a tough Philidelphia Eagles squad.

Agnew, mostly known for his proficiency on special teams, made his presence felt as a receiver, amassing 4 receptions for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Agnew quickly proved to coaches and the rest of the Jaguars offense that he was ready to step into a prominent receiving role, catching the eye of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

“He played great,” Lawrence said. “That’s a guy that can really do a lot of things for us and he did it last year, too. I’m pretty familiar with how he plays, the things he can do, the different positions we can put him in and use him. He did a great job stepping up. I think, what two touchdowns on the day? He had some big catches and played great. He was ready to roll and that’s all you can ask.”

The absence of Zay Jones immediately raised questions about who would step up in his absence. As the next man up, Jamal Agnew knew what the situation called for.

“I mean, just next man up mentality,” Agnew said. “It doesn’t matter who’s out. We’re going to go out there and make plays. Unfortunately, we didn’t make enough.”

Despite a tough loss to the Philidelphia Eagles, the Jaguars were able to fight for a full 90 minutes and never back down. For Agnew and the rest of the team, the focus is already on the response to today’s performance and what they can do to be ready against the Houston Texans next week.

“Oh, we’re going to respond,” Agnew said. “There’s no doubt about that. Like I said, we’re a close group. We know what we need to clean up. The encouraging part about it is we turned the ball over five or six times, and we still had a chance to win the game. That’s credit to the defense for getting big stops, but we’ve just got to get out there and make more plays.”