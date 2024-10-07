Jaguars' Week 5 Opponent Example of Perfect Timing
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally registered a win on the season and won a divisional game. Veteran Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence kept everything in perspective about the team’s first win. He hopes to continue the team’s success against the Indianapolis Colts.
“It matters because it's a division game, and it's a home game and just all those things, Lawrence said. “We want to keep that going as long as possible every year. It's not something that we talk about.
“But yeah, I mean, yeah, it does matter. It's a division game, and we want to keep the streak going as long as we can.
“It's not something we talk about. 'Oh, man, it's been a long time since they beat us here.' It doesn't help you this year. You’ve got to find a way to win this one. So, we don't really talk about it as a team.”
Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen was excited to play the Colts, as the Jaguars rarely lose to them. The veteran defensive lineman still credited the Colts with putting up a good fight, even though they were shorthanded like the Jaguars were.
“I kind of know we don’t lose to them, so I’m like, ‘Good timing.’ But that’s a tough team to play against,” Hines-Allen said. “They almost came back and tied it up at the last second, so that’s a tough team, a team that’s filled with injuries just like us, and they battled to the end; much respect to those guys. It’s going to be a fight the next time we play them too.”
While happy with the win, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson still emphasized that the team had plenty to work on. This is especially true on the defensive side of the ball, as the unit has suffered injuries to multiple critical players on its roster.
The Jaguars may have just won their first game, but Pederson refuses to let it distract the team, as they still have one of the worst records in the league. Pederson says the team is allowed to celebrate the win, then must move on within 24 hours.
“Any win, any loss is hard to celebrate because you're right back to work tomorrow, less than 24 hours,” Pederson said. “We're going to enjoy this one. We're going to look at the tape, make corrections, and move forward.”
