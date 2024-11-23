Jaguars' Young Building Block Earns Big Honor
It has not been the smoothest season for Jacksonville Jaguars second-year right tackle Anton Harrison, but it appears the key building block is turning his play around for the better.
While the 2-9 Jaguars no longer have playoff hopes, the development of important young players like Harrison is critical over the final stretch of games. And in the Jaguars' last game before their Week 12 bye, the 2023 first-round pick put forth one of his best efforts despite the lopsided 52-6 score vs. the Detroit Lions.
According to Pro Football Focus, Harris was the league's highest-graded run-blocker among all offensive tackles in Week 11. Despite the beating the Jaguars took from the Lions, Harrison had one of his best games of the season and showed why the Jaguars believe they have a long-term answer at offensive tackle moving forward.
For Harrison, the performance was one the Jaguars likely badly wanted to see. Harrison has had standout games in both the positive and negative fashion in 2024, and the former first-rounder himself notes that consistency moving forward is key.
"For me, personally, I feel like this year so far, it's kind of been up and down and inconsistent," Harrison said in the locker room at the Miller Electric Center on Monday.
"So me just coming out the last six games and try to be consistent as possible, dominant as possible, to really assert my name up there with the best of the best."
Harrison will have a chance to do exactly that after the Jaguars Week 12 bye. While it has been a nightmarish season for the Jaguars so far, the bye seems to be coming at the right time for the locker room to attack the final six weeks.
"11 straight weeks of what we do, it's hard, but it's what we signed up for. So it's not really an excuse, but it's definitely something that is true and something that we have to just have this bye and come back stronger and better," Harrison said.
"Try to just get away a little bit. For me personally, I just try to get away, get to myself, just refocus getting my body right. Like I said, it was a tough 11 weeks. Definitely didn't go how we expected it, but we got six games left, so to try to come back with a mindset, try to go 6-0."
