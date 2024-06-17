Josh Allen's Extension, Arik Armstead's Signing Named Jaguars' Best Offseason Moves
The theme of the Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason was change.
The Jaguars saw units like the secondary and wide receiver room undergo major personnel changes, while a fresh crop of free agents and draft picks capped off an aggressive offseason. Add in a complete overhaul of the defensive staff, and the Jaguars had plenty of moving pieces this offseason.
The only things that didn't change were the core pieces of the Jaguars' future, with the Jaguars singing two different record-breaking contracts with Trevor Lawrence and Josh Allen.
With how many moves the Jaguars made throughout a busy offseason, it could be hard to narrow down which are the best or most impact. But in a look at the best moves throughout the AFC this offseason, CBS Sports landed on two different moves for the Jaguars: extending Allen and signing free agent defensive lineman Arik Armstead.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars re-signed their two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Josh Allen to a five-year, $141.25 million extension, making him the second-highest-paid edge rusher in football in both total contract value and average per year ($28.25 million) behind only 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa (five-year, $170 million deal).- Garrett Podell, CBS Sports
Last season, his 17.5 sacks tied for the second-most in the entire league, trailing only T.J. Watt's 19.0, and his 90 quarterback pressures were the fifth-best in football. Securing their elite pass rusher to a deal through his prime is a big deal.
They have also empowered him by providing him longtime San Francisco 49ers interior defensive lineman Arik Armstead, whom they signed to a three-year, $43.5 million contract ($28 million fully guaranteed) in free agency. Armstead is someone who lined next to Bosa for all four of his Pro Bowl seasons, including his DPOY campaign. Perhaps his presence next to Allen could allow Jacksonville's homegrown edge rusher to reach new heights going forward."
Before Trevor Lawrence's new deal last week, Allen had signed the biggest contract in franchise history this offseason, earning a five-year extension worth $141.25 million and $76.5 million in guarantees.
Allen, the No. 7 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, is the first Jaguars' first-round pick to sign an extension with the team since Blake Bortles.
Allen broke the Jaguars' rookie sack record in 2019 with 10.5 sacks before breaking the single-season sack record with 17.5 sacks in 2023. Allen was one of the NFL's most productive pass-rushers in 2023, combining with Travon Walker for 27.5 sacks to lead all pass-rusher duos.
In five years with the Jaguars, Allen has recorded 45 sacks, 53 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, and two interceptions.
Armstead, who was drafted in the first round by Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke in San Francisco in 2015, has spent the last nine seasons with the 49ers.
Armstead only appeared in 12 regular season games last year due to injuries, though he still finished with five sacks and nearly 60 pressures.
In nine seasons, Armstead started 97 games and appeared in 116, recording 33.5 sacks, 43 tackles for loss, and 88 quarterback hits.