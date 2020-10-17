SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeDraftJaguar Report+NewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Respect For Adrian Peterson Matched Only By His Production

KassidyHill

Jarrod Wilson had his fathead. Joe Schobert had plans to become him. And Todd Wash can still see him running. 

That’s the kind of impact running back Adrian Peterson has had on the NFL, players, coaches and fans. Now in his 14th year and with the Detroit Lions, the 35-year old Peterson may be second fiddle to younger backs, but he still possesses the ability to run all day, like his nickname insinuates.

On Sunday, he’ll be in Jacksonville, preparing to run over the Jaguars defense, which has given up an average of 136.6 rushing yards per game. Peterson is 21st in the league, averaging 61.3 yards per game on the ground on his own. It’s something he’s been doing for ages.

“When we flipped the tape on Monday afternoon, I was like, ‘Damn, he’s still running like he did when he was 22 years old,’” remarked Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash.

“He still has his unbelievable jump cut. I think it was nine years ago, we played him in Seattle and I think he’s still running somewhere in Mexico.”

USATSI_14995706
Wash notes that even at 35, Peterson still has his jump cut. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic

Peterson may not be quite that far, but he did have his fourth best game of the season that day. It was the 2012 match between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks. Wash was the defensive line coach for the Seahawks as Peterson ran for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

That season Peterson won NFL MVP after leading the league with 2,097 yards. In his 13 completed seasons, Peterson has rushed for 1,000 plus yards eight times. It’s that kind of performance that led guys like Jags safety Jarrod Wilson to idolize the former first round pick.

“It’s amazing. I actually had a Fathead of Adrian Peterson on my wall growing up, so personally it means a lot. I mean he’s one of my top favorite players of all time,” Wilson told reporters on Thursday.

Since joining the league in 2016, Wilson has been able to face Peterson twice, which means he’s past the point of fanboying. But it still doesn’t diminish the novelty of facing one of the games best.

“I suited up against him before so I’m not going to act like a fan when I see him or anything, but I just have a ton of respect for the man. Obviously, [he’s] just a tremendous athlete and one of the greatest running backs of all time. I’m just happy to get the opportunity to just play against him.

“I definitely had that ‘28’ in that Vikings [jersey]. That’s my dog, AP all day for sure.”

Middle linebacker Joe Schobert remembers wanting the jersey even farther back, from Peterson’s days as an Oklahoma Sooner. The unanimous All-American and runner up for the Heisman Trophy set a freshman rushing record with 1,925 yards.

The Wisconsin native, Schobert, was 11-years old at the time and watching closely.

“It’s funny, I was thinking earlier this week, I have a vivid memory when I was in like fifth or sixth grade playing running back in elementary school and he was at Oklahoma tearing it up just telling my grandma I was going to be like Adrian Peterson one day.

“So, it’s surreal to be playing against him now. I mean he’s been playing in the league for a long time, doesn’t look he’s slowed down a step so that’s longevity at the running back position that you don’t see very often anymore. So, it’s going to be a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to it.”

Peterson was listed on the Lions Thursday injury report with a non-COVID related illness but as a full participant on Friday. His ability to stay healthy and lead a team in rushing—which he is currently doing with the Lions—is why Wash is reminding his guys that they can’t take for granted Peterson is older or a childhood hero. He can still tear through a defense and make you pay.

“He has the ability to make people miss and he runs extremely, extremely hard. And you see him play behind his pads; it’s going to be very important. He really likes to be able to get the ball to bounce, so I think our guys on the perimeter and the edges have to be able to tackle well. But it’s a credit to him, how he has taken care of his body through all the years and the pounding that he’s taken; you’ve got to give a lot of credit to him. There’s a lot of respect for him in our building and obviously from us as a coaching staff.”

THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars' 3 Defensive Keys Vs. Lions: Winning the Turnover Battle & Containing Adrian Peterson

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense has fairly specific things in mind when it comes to defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday, including winning the turnover battle and containing Adrian Peterson. It'll all have to be done with yet another new face.

KassidyHill

Jaguars' 3 Offensive Keys Vs. Lions: Prove Patricia Right About Explosiveness

The Jacksonville Jaguars three offensive keys versus the Detroit Lions will focus on themselves and around what Lions coach Matt Patricia calls an "explosive" unit.

KassidyHill

Punter on Standby: Jaguars HC Doug Marrone Goes Over Week 6 Kicker Situation

Could Logan Cooke kick field goals for the Jaguars? It appears there is at least a small chance that is an option.

John Shipley

Lions HC Matt Patricia Offers Scouting Report of Jaguars Rookie CJ Henderson

After the Lions had to do a deep study of this year's cornerbacks ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, we asked Lions HC Matt Patricia to give us his thoughts on Jaguars rookie CB CJ Henderson.

John Shipley

DJ Chark, Josh Allen Among 5 Jaguars Listed As Questionable vs. Lions

The Jaguars have five players listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, including two key starters.

John Shipley

Jaguars DC Todd Wash on Sidney Jones' Week 6 Role: 'You Will See A Lot of Him'

Look for Sidney Jones to see an expanded role for the Jaguars against a talented Detroit Lions offense this weekend.

John Shipley

Jaguars Injury Update: DJ Chark Misses Second Consecutive Practice

The Jaguars released their Thursday injury update and it once again featured DJ Chark as a non-participant, much like he was on Wednesday.

John Shipley

Chris Conley On Hard-Learned Lessons and the Benefit For the Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chris Conley knows he had a disappointing performance in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. He also knows the individual lessons learned from that loss can help the Jaguars turn a corner towards success.

KassidyHill

One Year Later: Examining the Impact of the Jalen Ramsey Trade on the Jaguars So Far

On Oct. 15, 2019, the Jaguars made the biggest trade in franchise history by dealing All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams. What can we say about the deal one year later?

John Shipley

Jaguars Release Linebacker Cassius Marsh

Following a trade for linebacker Kamalei Correa, the Jaguars have freed up a roster spot by releasing veteran Cassius Marsh.

John Shipley