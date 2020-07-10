Madden NFL 21 Ratings Revealed for Jaguars Rookies Laviska Shenault and Collin Johnson

In fewer than two months, NFL fans throughout the world will be able to test their team's mettle on the next installment of the most popular football video game installment of the last several generations. Until then, Madden NFL 21 is releasing ratings for rookie players to give a preview of what is to come.

After Madden released its ratings for the league's newest group of quarterbacks, such as Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, it has now released ratings for this year's rookie class of wide receivers.

Considering the Jacksonville Jaguars drafted two wide receivers in April with second-rounder Laviska Shenault and fifth-rounder Collin Johnson, this is especially pertinent for Jaguars fans.

Shenault, selected No. 42 overall, has perhaps the most hype surrounding him out of Jacksonville's 12-man rookie class, and this was largely reflected in Madden's ratings for the rookie playmaker. Madden gave Shenault a 72 overall rating, making him tied with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk for the sixth-highest rating among rookie receivers.

The only receivers in front of Shenault are all first-rounders, a group consisting of Las Vegas Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs (76 overall), Dallas Cowboys rookie CeeDee Lamb (75 overall), Denver Broncos rookie Jerry Jeudy (75 overall), Minnesota Vikings rookie Justin Jefferson (74 overall) and Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Reagor (73 overall).

While Shenault doesn't have any individual ratings in the 90s, he does have the highest strength rating among all rookie receivers with 73. Other receivers Shenault has a higher overall than include Cincinnati Bengals rookie Tee Higgins, Indianapolis Colts rookie Michael Pittman, Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Chase Claypool and New York Jets rookie Denzel Mims.

Meanwhile, Johnson (the No. 165 overall pick) was given a 67 overall rating, which is likely more reflective on his fifth-round draft slot than anything else. He does, however, have a higher overall than players such as Donovan Peoples-Jones, James Proche, K.J. Hill, Freddie Swain and a few other notable day three picks at receiver.