Measuring Jaguars' Defensive Stars' Production Since Extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars extended the contract of their 2019 first-round draft pick, Josh Hines-Allen, earlier this season. The contract extension guarantees Hines-Allen $88 million and is for five years at $150 million. How has his production been this year after the contract extension?
Hines-Allen is now in his sixth season since getting drafted in 2019. Until the 2024-25 season, Hines-Allen had 251 total tackles, 162 solo tackles, and 45 quarterback sacks, all in 74 games. All more, the reason Hines-Allen earned his contract extension, given the numbers he put up from 2019-2023.
However, Hines-Allen's production this season has taken a step back from what Jaguar fans have been used to over the previous years. So far, in the 11 games played this season, Hines-Allen has 29 total tackles, 17 of them being solo, five quarterback sacks and three stuffs.
While the season still is young, some may say, the numbers Hines-Allen has provided haven't been up to the standard of the contract extension.
Hines-Allen, in the years from 2019-2023, was averaging 50.2 total tackles, 32.4 solo tackles, nine quarterback sacks, and 5.7 stuffs. All of his current statistics going into the Jaguar bye week are less than average for what Hines-Allen has been providing this Jacksonville team in previous years.
Given the state of the Jaguars season, fortune just may not be on their side. With many key players going down to injuries, discussions of firing their head coach or other staff members, and down seasons for the players they were expecting to continue dominance, it could be a fluke season all year round for the Jaguars.
Hines-Allen is currently tied for 32nd in quarterback sacks this season with five, when last season, he was tied for second league-wide with 17.5 sacks and ranked second overall in sack yards with 127. Hines-Allen has been a key contributor to this struggling Jaguars team, but not to what fans were expecting.
The core of Jaguar's defense is still young, so keeping Hines-Allen around for the next five years can only benefit the development of the young players on the defensive line. While this season has not been a career year for Hines-Allen, there is still much upside to his game that the NFL has not seen yet.
