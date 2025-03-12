Mock Draft Forces the Jaguars to Think Big
The Jacksonville Jaguars have spent most of the past few seasons struggling to assemble a roster that does more than compete but wins. However, wins have been few and far in between for the Jaguars over the past two seasons, as they have struggled mightily.
Few things have gone right for the Jaguars lately, but they hope new general manager James Gladstone and new head coach Liam Coen can help change that. The Jaguars have a long way to be able to fully rebound from so much losing but it is not impossible.
However, for them to change the narrative surrounding the team and the city, the Jaguars must assemble a much better football team. They have already gotten stated in free agency and the NFL Draft is right around corner. Jacksonville must take advantage.
The Pro Football Network recently released their most updated mock draft after many free agency signings. However, even after their free agency signings, the Jaguars are projected to select defensive tackle Mason Graham from Michigan with the No. 5 overall pick.
"The Jaguars finished the 2024 season with the 31st-ranked defense, according to PFSN’s Defense+ metric. They struggled at times to get to the quarterback, and with new general manager James Gladstone coming over from Los Angeles — a team that has boasted a strong defensive line for years, anchored by Aaron Donald — the Jaguars are looking to improve," PFN said.
"If the Jaguars are building for the future and already have their quarterback, wide receiver, and running back positions filled with young talent, Michigan’s Mason Graham could be the guy to lead the defense’s reformation.
Jacksonville must have one of its most productive offseasons to succeed next season. Jaguars owner Shad Khan must do all he can to provide the team with what it needs. Now that their coaching staff is filled, the Jaguars' roster needs significant help.
Coen and the Jaguars are undoubtedly in for some challenging times ahead, as is usually the case for a first-time head coach. However, what the Jaguars do in the offseasons can help quicken the turnaround they are searching for if they are productive.
