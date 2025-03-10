The Jaguars May be Open to New Way of Preparing for Games
The Jacksonville Jaguars have turned over a new leaf, trying outside of the box ideas at seemingly every turn since abruptly firing Trent Baalke and Doug Pederson. Jacksonville seems primed to take a different approach to things moving forward.
Although the Jaguars need all they help they can get on their roster, they may turn to another way of preparing for games: virtual reality. Coen noted that while he is not personally a fan of using virtual reality, he understands many players in the locker room are.
Coen recalled a negative experience he had when trying out virtual reality as the primary reason he is somewhat hesitant when it comes to the new wave of technology. Still, Coen is willing to change with the times and adapt when need be.
“I actually had a not-so-positive experience with one. I ended up going into one at Kentucky and got a little bit looped out while I was in there. It kind of made me a little physically ill. It's cool though," Coen said. "I think it's to each his own, really. I really believe that if that's something that's going to help our guys and you want to make that tool available, we have the benefit of being kind of at the forefront of some of those things with T.K., [Chief Football Strategy Officer] Tony Khan, and Shad [Owner Shad Khan] wanting to be able to provide every opportunity that we can have.
"I don't have a very strong opinion on it, but I do think it's something I'd be open to for sure. We have kind of a virtual walkthrough room in Jacksonville that I've never had in any of the buildings I've been in. So, I'm really excited about kind of being able to utilize some of those rooms, get into that for some of the VR training, but not maybe with the goggles on.”
Coen may not be a fan of the virtual reality training but as NFL players continue to get young and younger, Coen and the Jaguars would be wise to consider doing whatever it took to help their players learn easier and quicker. Virtual realty could be the answer in Jacksonville.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.