Monday Morning Mock Draft: Did the Jaguars Beat Themselves?
The Jacksonville Jaguars' inspired, if sloppy, effort against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday handed them a win.
It also may have knocked them out of contention for superstar jack-of-all-trades Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter. In this edition of the Monday Morning Mock Draft, who do the Jaguars land?
1. Las Vegas Raiders – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Raiders and Sanders have been tied to each other all offseason. Sanders’ ability to play under pressure and his playmaking talent will rejuvenate the Silver and Black.
2. New York Giants – Cam Ward, QB, Miami
Ward is what the Giants desperately need – a polished, big-armed quarterback that can give them a fresh start.
3. New England Patriots – Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Never a bad thing to protect your franchise quarterback. The Patriots take the hottest lineman in the draft and Drake Maye gets needed protection.
4. Carolina Panthers – Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
Bryce Young is playing good football. The Panthers get a two-way star who becomes Young’s No. 1 target.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
The Jaguars need to protect Trevor Lawrence at all costs. After all, he’s a $275 million investment. They might have played themselves out of the Travis Hunter sweepstakes.
6. Tennessee Titans – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona State
Will Levis has shown competence. The Titans can’t afford to miss on another quarterback, so they give Levis a chance and take the best wide receiver in the draft.
7. New York Jets – Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Jets love their defensive line. They take the best lineman available and get a high-motored space eater.
8. Cleveland Browns – Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
The best edge rusher in the draft to pair alongside Myles Garrett is too good to pass up in Cleveland.
9. Cincinnati Bengals – Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
The Bengals need help in a lot of places. If Trey Hendrickson leaves, edge rusher will be a big concern.
10. New Orleans Saints – Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Some think Williams might be the best pass rusher in the class. The Saints snag him and get a Day 1 impact player.
11. Dallas Cowboys – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty has been tied to the Cowboys all season. It’s the quintessential Jerry Jones pick. Jeanty could be a 1,000 yard rusher out of the gate.
12. Indianapolis Colts – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Dynamic wide receiver for quarterback Anthony Richardson. The Colts need playmakers, badly.
13. Chicago Bears – James Pierce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
A terrifying physical presence on a defensive front. For quarterbacks, that is. The Bears try to build their defense to keep up with the high-flying NFC North.
14. Seattle Seahawks – Kenneth Grant, DL, Michigan
The Seahawks give former Michigan Man Mike Macdonald another former Michigan Man in one of the most dynamic defensive lineman in the draft.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Johnson is too good to be passed up by a defense that needs help.
16. Miami Dolphins – Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
Protecting Tua Tagovailoa and opening gaps for a talented running back duo should be high on the shopping list.
17. San Francisco 49ers – Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
More likely an edge rusher, Walker on the other side of Nick Bosa is an instant boost for the 49ers’ front-seven.
18. Denver Broncos – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
His silence against Michigan was partly due to playcalling. That doesn't change the fact that A) he's an dangerous playmaker and B) the Broncos need a dangerous playmaker for Bo Nix.
19. Los Angeles Rams – Jonah Saviinaea, OT, Arizona
The Rams need help on the offensive line, so they take a rising prospect.
20. Atlanta Falcons – Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
An edge rusher is still the top priority for the Falcons. Sawyer is a versatile edge rusher that terrorizes quarterbacks (and flags).
21. Arizona Cardinals – Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
Walker has fallen a bit, but he nonetheless could be a big addition for a defense being built to punish.
22. Washington Commanders – Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Warren is a hot commodity right now. He is a true football player who can do just about everything he is asked to do. The Commanders give Jayden Daniels a versatile weapon.
23. Houston Texans – Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
The Texans need to protect C.J. Stroud. That’s hard to do with the mounting injuries.
24. Los Angeles Chargers – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Jim Harbaugh can get a former player of his and a Day 1 starter in Loveland. Justin Herbert gets a big-time weapon. Win-win.
25. Green Bay Packers – Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
The Packers were dominated in the trenches by the Detroit Lions. Williams bolsters the interior, which is needed – Kenny Clark isn’t getting any younger.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers – Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
The Steelers' passing game is sorely lacking a weapon outside of George Pickens. Like, painfully.
27. Minnesota Vikings – Walter Nolen, DL, Ole Miss
The Vikings are a solid team from top to bottom. If there was a weakness, it would be the defensive line.
28. Philadelphia Eagles – JT Tuimoloau, Edge, Ohio State
Tuimoloau could very well play himself to a higher spot. His ceiling is that of an elite NFL pass rusher. That's good enough for Philadelphia.
29. Baltimore Ravens – Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
The Ravens need help in the interior. They take a game-changer to make life easier for Lamar Jackson.
30. Buffalo Bills – Shemar Turner, DL, Texas A&M
The Bills need to draft defense and Turner gets them a high-upside interior force.
31. Kansas City Chiefs – Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Versatile offensive lineman who can fill in and make a difference where it is needed.
32. Detroit Lions – Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
That explosive Lions offense can thank the best front line in the league. They look to extend the lifespan of that wall with a big-time SEC blocker.
