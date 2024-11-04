Monday Morning Mock Draft: Jaguars Land Top OL
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been projected to draft anywhere from a cornerback to a safety to offensive line.
One need is more dire than the rest, and it is quite obvious for anyone who has been paying attention. Who do the Jaguars take in this edition of the Monday Morning Mock Draft?
1. New York Giants (via trade with NE) – Cam Ward, QB, Miami
The Giants gave Daniel Jones one last chance with the 2024 season. It didn’t pan out. They get aggressive and tear it down to rebuild with a new quarterback, selecting Miami’s Cam Ward. A refined, experienced passer.
2. Tennessee Titans – Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
The Will Levis Experiment is likely over. This would the third quarterback in four drafts. The franchise has already been set back because of it. Milroe is everything the previous two quarterbacks weren't -- dynamic. Electrifying with the ball in his hands. Has an elite arm.
3. Carolina Panthers – Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
Perhaps the best quarterback in this draft. Many might write him off because of the perceived baggage, some might be turned off by the personality. Sanders can flat out play, and the Panthers stake their future on a high-ceiling, surprisingly high-floored signal caller.
4. Cleveland Browns – Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado
Surprisingly, the Browns don't lack much. What they do need, desperately, is a playmaker on offense. Hunter is the most electric player in the draft. He will likely be WR1.
5. New Orleans Saints – Mason Graham, DL, Michigan
The Saints have holes just about everywhere. They are will be in a rebuild. One of their biggest issues is getting mauled in the trenches. They go with the best available player here and get a high-motor, versatile defensive lineman who can eat space -- and quarterbacks.
6. New England Patriots (via trade with NYG) – Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Rookie quarterback Drake Maye looks really good so far. The Patriots believe they have the right guy. Now, it's about protecting that investment. They take the best top offensive tackle in the draft.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars – Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
There is "Help Wanted" sign on EverBank Stadium. The Jaguars have a multitude of needs, but first they have to square away one thing: protect Trevor Lawrence, owner Shad Khan's $275 million franchise quarterback.
8. Miami Dolphins – Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Dolphins need help in the secondary, interior offensive line, and everywhere on the defensive line. But Johnson is a tools-y cornerback with the toughness and intangibles that come with a Jim Harbaugh-Wolverine pedigree. Johnson is too enticing for Miami to pass up.
9. Las Vegas Raiders – Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
They took a chance in the desert. Invest in a strong roster and give offseason signing Gardner Minshew II a shot. That didn't pan out. Go back to second-year fourth-rounder Aidan O'Connell. He got injured. The Raiders go for it, and Dart is a rising name in this year's quarterback class.
10. New York Jets – Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
The Jets have a formidable defense. They continue to build upon it with one of the most dominant presences in this class. Look for the Jets to look at an edge rusher or offensive tackle here, too.
11. Dallas Cowboys – Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Nowadays, many scoff at taking a running back in the first round. Look at the reaction Detroit got when they selected Jahmyr Gibbs. But look how that turned out. Jeanty is a mercurial talent with all the tools and he might win the Heisman Trophy. Too good for Jerry Jones to pass up.
12. Los Angeles Rams – Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
Cooper Kupp isn't getting any younger. Neither is Matthew Stafford. The Rams already have a potent offense with wide receiver Puka Nacua and running back Kyren Williams leading the charge. They add a wide receiver who has garnered comparisons to the San Fransisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel.
13. Indianapolis Colts – Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The only player in the draft who is the clear-cut best at his position. Loveland is the epitome of the tight end -- a big, athletic frame to go with route running skills and pass-catching savvy. He's not a can't-miss prospect like last year's top tight end, Brock Bowers, but he's pretty close.
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Nic Scourton, Edge, Texas A&M
The Buccaneers have a lot of good pieces. What they lack (and have lacked) is a true impact edge rusher. Scourton has the frame and skill set that NFL scouts desire. Tampa Bay looks to get a Pro Bowl pass rusher.
15. Chicago Bears – Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia (bears go best player avail.)
For perhaps the first time in the history of the storied franchise, the Bears might have better prospects offensively than defensively. They try to balance it out and go with an edge rusher that could make the NFC North's quarterbacks groan when they see Chicago on the schedule.
16. Seattle Seahawks – Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Ten years ago, the best secondary in all of the NFL belonged to the Pacific Northwest. Now, it's 2024 -- and Seattle has one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. They try to fix it by taking the best safety in the class.
17. Denver Broncos – Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
McMillan might be rated as one of the five best players in the draft across the board by the time April comes around. He is a game-changer, and that is exactly what the Broncos desperately need at the wide receiver position. Bo Nix wants to throw downfield (probably).
18. Los Angeles Chargers (via trade with CIN) – Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State
Jim Harbaugh knows he will likely face a rookie quarterback for the Raiders (or veteran bridge), a second-year Bo Nix, and Patrick Mahomes. He also wants restore defense and toughness to the Chargers. Carter's lineage and traits are too tantalizing for Harbaugh to pass up.
19. Arizona Cardinals – Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
Kyler Murray is doing a lot with very little. He already has his WR1 in 2024's first-round pick, Marvin Harrison Jr., as well as one of the league's best young tight ends in Trey McBride. Now, the Cardinals can get him some much needed protection.
20. San Fransisco 49ers – James Pierce, Edge, Tennessee
Pierce was once considered a lock for the Top 10. It's hard to believe he will fall far with all of that otherworldly talent he possesses. The 49ers need someone opposite of Nick Bosa. Pierce could be that piece -- which is a terrifying prospect for the NFC.
21. Cincinnati Bengals (via trade with LAC) – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
Egbuka has been dominant for the Buckeyes. He looks more like an NFL WR1 by the week. Playing with what may be the most electric freshman receiver of all time in Jeremiah Smith has a way of letting you fall under the radar. The Bengals won't have to look far for another Joe Burrow weapon.
22. Atlanta Falcons (via trade with HOU) – Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M
The Falcons have Matthew Judon, but the need for a pass rusher will linger until they get someone opposite of the former Patriots star. Stewart, with his length and athleticism, looks to be a solid choice for the Falcons here. (Then again, so did Dallas Turner or Laiatu Latu in last year's draft).
23. Green Bay Packers – TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
The Packers have a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball. Their defense is young, but very promising (thanks to incredible drafting), and it could be the difference for them against the high-powered offenses of the NFC North.
24. Philadelphia Eagles – Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State
Sawyer has a motor, athleticism, and toughness. Sounds about right for Philadelphia. The Eagles are not far from having an elite defense. They need to more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. The Ohio State product could be the answer.
25. Houston Texans ( via trade with ATL) – Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
The Texans have a relatively young roster and it is solid from top to bottom. Picking out a glaring weakness is difficult, but a do-it-all three-down linebacker can be hard to come by. Stutsman could be a plug-and-play for DeMeco Ryans.
26. Pittsburgh Steelers – Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
Royals' foot injury shouldn't hinder his draft stock too much. He is a dynamic presence at wide receiver and the Steelers' offense has sorely lacked playmakers. Royals has the right stuff. And the Steelers are not afraid to make calculated risks.
27. Minnesota Vikings – Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
This is another team that has few, if any, holes. The secondary is probably a good place to start -- especially with how good Detroit, Chicago, and Green Bay's pass-catchers are. An eraser corner could go a long way.
28. Baltimore Ravens – Landon Jackson, Edge, Arkansas
The Ravens should have one of the best defenses in the league -- on paper. They have little to no weaknesses, but the struggles to get to the quarterback persist. They take the best edge rusher available.
29. Washington Commanders – Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
The Commanders have already completed the hardest leg of the race to a Super Bowl: secure a franchise quarterback. Beyond that, Jayden Daniels is looking like a generational talent. Now, it's about protecting that talent. Commanders get an offensive tackle.
30. Buffalo Bills – Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
The offense is clicking. The defense could be better, though. Especially in the secondary. Perhaps the Bills need a lock-down corner the most. Help with the pass rush is right up there on their shopping list, too.
31. Detroit Lions – Donovan Jackson, G, Ohio State
The Lions have the best offensive line in football and it is not even close. The interior is getting older, though. If Dan Campbell wants to maintain that dominant, opponent-breaking rushing attack, keeping the interior strong is a good place to start.
32. Kansas City Chiefs – Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
They keep rolling. Somehow. It does not seem to matter what the Chiefs have or don't have -- they continue to find ways to win. Organization, coaching, franchise quarterback -- those three pillars are all they need. They continue to build an already formidable defense.
