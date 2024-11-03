REPORT: Rams Expected To Retain Star Playmaker
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the more interesting teams to monitor heading into the NFL trade deadline.
Going into Week 9, the Rams sit at 3-4 and are just a half-game out of first place in the pedestrian NFC West. The three teams ahead of them are all 4-4.
As a result, Los Angeles probably won't be selling, especially now that the team has won a couple of games in a row and appears to be getting healthy for the stretch run.
So it should not come as much of a surprise that, in spite of speculation that has stated otherwise, Dianna Russini of The Athletic is expecting the Rams to keep wide receiver Cooper Kupp.
"It’s no surprise the Los Angeles Rams are trying to move cornerback Tre’Davious White. And despite being open to moving wideout Cooper Kupp this time last week, I don’t expect them to trade the veteran," Russini wrote.
Los Angeles began the season 1-4 with both Kupp and fellow receiver Puka Nacua sidelined with injuries, so at that time, it made sense for the Rams to field trade offers.
But now, Kupp and Nacua are back in the fold (Nacua appears to be fine in spite of his recent re-injury scare), and LA seems ready to rock with both of them.
Kupp has played in three games this season and has logged 23 catches for 198 yards and a couple of touchdowns.
The 31-year-old has two more years remaining on his deal at a sizeable salary, so he would have been difficult to move anyway, especially given the concerning nature of his injury history.
Kupp has played in a grand total of 24 games since 2022, and while he has been productive when he has been on the field, he has had tremendous trouble staying healthy.
The Eastern Washington product made the Pro Bowl back in 2021 after leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16). He has a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt, also achieving the feat in 2019.
Kupp has spent his entire career with the Rams.
