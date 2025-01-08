Multiple Jaguars Rookies Named to 2024 All-Rookie Team
While the 2024 season ended in disarray for the Jacksonville Jaguars, there are still a few bright spots on the roster that saved it from being a complete lost season.
Three of those bright spots -- wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., cornerback Jarrian Jones and kicker Cam Little -- were recognized this week as the top players at their positions by Pro Football Focus, showing that the 2024 draft class is a group the Jaguars can build around moving forward.
Thomas and Jones joined two other rookie receivers and cornerbacks at their spot, while Little was the lone kicker selected.
Thomas broke every Jaguars rookie receiving record and finished the year as one of the most productive receivers in the entire NFL, giving the Jaguars a legit No. 1 to build around moving forward.
Jones, meanwhile, has the ability to grow into a special nickel back in the NFL after starting most of the season for the Jaguars in the slot. As the season progressed, Jones made more and more plays for the Jaguars secondary.
"He can be as good as he wants to be. That’s where he's going to go, is if he wants to be the best, then he'll continue to trend and work that way. If he thinks that this is it, then this is what you'll see, which he's playing really good football right now," Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen said last week.
"But there's another step in his game. That's the thing, there is another step and another level for him to achieve in this league, to really become one of the most dominant players at his position. He’ll tell you that that's what he wants to do. So, we’ve just got to continue to stay dominant, we’ve got to be disciplined in the things that we do going into the offseason and come back even better next year, now that he knows the season in the NFL. He can do it. We’ve just got to take the one-day-at-a-time approach.”
As for Little, he stood out for the Jaguars from the start of training camp and finished the year on a high note with multiple 53-yard field goals in Week 18 -- giving him just two missed field goals on the entire season.
“He’s been a bright spot for our team. I think he’s 93.0-plus percent on field goals. I think he’s missed two this season. Of all the rookie kickers this year, he’s leading the pack there. His kickoffs obviously have been really good," former Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said last week.
"To me, I haven’t seen—a lot of times this time of year, you see a kicker start to fall off, leg gets tired, balls aren’t traveling quite as far, might miss a field goal here and there, but Cam hasn’t done that. He continues to impress that way, and it just gives you confidence. You cross that 50-yard line and now you’re crossing that 40-yard line, and now you’re starting to say, OK, we’ve got points on the board at that point. So, Cam’s done an excellent job for us and has been a bright spot.”
