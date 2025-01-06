Jaguars-Colts: 5 Observations on Week 18 Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars' nightmare 2024 season is finally over, with a 26-23 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 serving as the final nail in the coffin of one of the most disastrous seasons in franchise history.
But what did we see in the final loss of the season and what does it mean for the Jaguars moving forward? We break it down below.
Another one-score loss is a poetic end to season
Was there any other way for the Jaguars to end their season than with another one-score loss? That has been the entire theme of the Jaguars' season. They simply have not been able to close games that they should have won, and Sunday's mistake-filled loss was yet another example. Ranging from missed opportunities in the red-zone to blown assignments on defense, this looked like the same old Jaguars.
"Another one-score loss, but it's sort of fitting for the type of year we had to take it into overtime, get a little extra football and still lose by a score," Doug Pederson said after the game.
"So, listen, we have to – obviously, as a team – we have to learn. We're learning the hard way, but we have to learn how to win and win these close games like this, because this is what the league is about, and we will. Kind of a fitting way to end our season.”
Brenton Strange got involved back in the game-plan
The last two weeks were very odd for second-year tight end Brenton Strange. With all of the injuries on offense, many had him pegged as the No. 2 option in the passing game to end the season. Despite this, he saw just five targets in Weeks 16 and 17 and was largely a non-factor. That finally changed on Sunday, with Strange catching all four targets for 60 yards. He needs to be a part of the passing game next year.
Travon Walker deserves his flowers
Kudos to Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker, who recorded sack No. 10.5 of the season on Sunday to give himself double-digit sacks in back-to-back seasons. Walker has blown a lot of draft projections out of the water in terms of sack production, and 2024 was a big step forward for him as an every-down game wrecker. He is always going to be criticized due to his draft slot, but he ended his season on a high note.
Brian Thomas Jr's day should have been even better
Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had yet another 100-yard day, but there is a good argument to make that he would have added another two touchdowns and 40ish yards had it not been for Mac Jones and Doug Pederson. Jones threw a woeful interception in Thomas' direction after he got behind the Colts' defense, while Pederson failed to challenge a play in which Thomas clearly scored. It was a great day that should have been an elite one.
Jaguars should be happy with a top-5 pick
Considering the needs the Jaguars have and the lack of top-10 talent expected to be in the 2025 NFL Draft class, the Jaguars can feel good about picking at No. 5. A few quarterbacks should go off the board before they pick, which means they should be able to get their pick of either Mason Graham or Will Johnson as long as things go the chalk route. This is a good spot for the Jaguars to enter the draft with.
