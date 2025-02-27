New Jaguars GM James Gladstone Must Get Up to Speed Quickly
The Jacksonville Jaguars' search for a general manager and head coach were two of the more unorthodox in recent memory. Liam Coen's initial denial of Jaguars owner Shad Khan's in-person interview sparked a domino effect that will long impact the Jaguars organization.
After securing Coen as their new head coach and filling out his coaching staff, the Jaguars thoroughly searched for a new general manager. Jaguars owner Shad Khan eventually selected James Gladstone for the position, handing him a roster needing more talent.
There was very little time between Gladstone's hire and the NFL Combine. However, at the Combine, Gladstone acknowledged that while the scheduling may have been hectic, he was more than prepared for what the first few weeks of the job threw his way.
“It’s really no different from a timeline standpoint. During this week, if we were with the Rams, we’d be having pro-free agent dialogue. That’s what we’re currently doing with the Jaguars. So, there’s no real difference on that front," Gladstone said.
"Now, in terms of what you may say is me getting up to speed, I’m going to calibrate my own mode of operation to the Jaguars’ current mode of operation. One person changing rather than a large group changing in the immediate mode is going to be a little bit more efficient and less disruptive."
Gladstone believes the quick pace of the job displayed early in his tenure allows him to grow as a leader. As one of the youngest general managers in National Football League history, Gladstone has already been provided valuable on-the-job experience.
"I think adaptability is certainly a key trait that any leader or person in this space is going to have to embrace, and that’s one I look forward to deploying so that our entire group actually sees that in action. And really just looking forward to learning, right? Because I’ve only known it through the lens that I’ve experienced, so I really look forward to getting an opportunity to digest a different way of moving about business," Gladstone said.
Khan's delayed but correct decision to move on from former general manager Trent Baalke landed his desired coach, leading to positive but unexpected results. The Jaguars hope this is not the last time that happens.
