Next Jaguars Head Coach Needs to Find Answers For Houston Texans and DeMeco Ryans
The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of needs when it comes to the search for their next head coach.
The Jaguars need a coach who can bring energy and fire back into the franchise. They need a coach who can help the defense recover from being one of the worst in the entire NFL in 2024. And they need a coach who can help Trevor Lawrence become the quarterback he was always meant to be.
But perhaps more than anything, the Jaguars need a coach who can figure out a way to finally topple DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans.
The Texans quickly replaced the Jaguars as the darlings of the AFC South over the last two seasons. First, it happened by a rapid rise and shock finish to the 2023 season. Then in 2024, the Texans walked through the AFC South with ease on their way to their second AFC South crown in as many years.
In just two years on the job in Houston, Ryans has won as many AFC South titles as the Jaguars have in Shad Khan's 13 years as owner. Ryans has become exactly the kind of coach that fledgling teams like the Jaguars have always needed to find. He lives, breathes and eats football, is a true leader of men, and has the passion required to lead a franchise when adversity hits.
The Jaguars have limped behind the Texans during the entirety of Ryans' tenure at the helm. In his two seasons, the Texans are 3-1 against the Jaguars in the regular season -- the Jaguars have yet to beat Ryans at EverBank Stadium.
Yes, Doug Pederson kept it close at times. And yes, CJ Stroud and Trevor Lawrence have gotten into some fascinating quarterback duels.
But the simple matter of the fact is the Texans have had the Jaguars number ever since they made the franchise-changing move of hiring Ryans. The Jaguars have gotten into their own way plenty of times; it makes matters even worse when their rival has a top coach leading the way.
For the Jaguars to find postseason success moving forward, they will need to find a way to get past Ryans. That should be at the top of the franchise's list in their search.
