What Trevor Lawrence Thinks of the Jaguars' HC Candidate Pool
There is no piece more important to the Jacksonville Jaguars' future than franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
As the Jaguars look for their next head coach, it is only reasonable for one of the top questions to be what that coach could do for Lawrence and his future.
So far, it appears the Jaguars have talked or plan to talk to the coaches in this year's cycle who could do exactly that. From Ben Johnson to Liam Coen to Joe Brady to Todd Monken, the Jaguars have identified several coaches who could help Lawrence take the next step.
And even outside the offensive names, the Jaguars have also added some of the top names on the defensive side of the ball to the mix in Aaron Glenn and Brian Flores.
As a result, it is little surprise to see Lawrence is a fan of the names the Jaguars have been connected to thus far.
“I think it's great. Seems like every—you never know what's going to happen, how everything's going to unfold, but it seems like we're doing all the right things as far as talking to all the right people and all the big-name candidates that are out there, it seems like they're on the list," Lawrence said this week.
"Beyond that, I don't really have much else for you, honestly. But yeah, it's exciting I think, for seeing the list and the potential candidates. I don't know any of those people personally, really, so it's kind of hard to say. I don't really necessarily have an opinion.”
“I talk to the players regularly. I don’t want to identify Trevor on anyone else by name, but [I do] listen to what’s going to make them successful," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said this week when asked if Lawrence would have input in the search.
"But this isn’t, let’s be clear, a second coming of [Jets QB] Aaron Rodgers 2.0. We’re going to do the right thing for the team and obviously our goal is if Trevor doesn’t get better, if the other players don’t get better, we’re not going to win. So, the coaches coming in know who our foundational players are and have to be committed to making them better.”
