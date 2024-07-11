NFC Coordinator on Jaguars' Andre Cisco: 'He'll Be a 30-Plus Career Interception Guy'
The campaign for the emergence of Jacksonville Jaguars' safety Andre Cisco continues.
Cisco, a starter for each of the past two seasons, has shown high-level traits and flashes during his time in the backend of the Jaguars' defense. And with Cisco entering a contract year in 2024, the predictions of a breakout season continue to trend as more eyes hit the Jaguars' fourth-year defender.
As such, Cisco earned enough votes to be mentioned among the honorable mentions in an ESPN poll of up to 80 NFL executives, coaches and scouts of the top safeties in the NFL in 2024. And one NFC coordinator went as far to say that Cisco is an elite defender in terms of forcing turnovers and will record over 30 interceptions in his career. Through three years, Cisco is currently at seven interceptions.
"Cisco had a career-high four interceptions in 2023. "He can generate turnovers at an elite level. He'll be a 30-plus career interception guy," an NFC coordinator said."- Jeremy Fowler, ESPN
After 26 tackles, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 17 games (three starts) as a rookie, Cisco has grown into a legitimate playmaker for the Jaguars' defense in the last two years.
In the last two years, Cisco has started all 30 games he has started in and recorded seven interceptions, 15 pass deflections, 135 tackles, two tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
With a big year in 2024, Cisco could become the next domino to fall in the safety market -- whether that is with the Jaguars or a separate team via free agency. Whichever way Cisco's season goes, there will be an impact felt for the Jaguars' bottom line moving forward.