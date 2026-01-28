Return of Grant Udinski, Anthony Campanile Gives Jaguars This Advantage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars got a major boost on Tuesday, and now it is time to look forward.

The Jaguars officially announced the return of both offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile after each had garnered interest on the head coaching market. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Simply put, the retention of both coordinators gives the Jaguars a significant advantage heading into the 2026 offseason. The Jaguars have built momentum after years of stalling, moving into the future with some stability and clarity after years of changes.

We saw the Jaguars retain their coordinators in 2018 and 2023 after successful seasons, and each season obviously went off the rails. But there are plenty of reasons why this year is a different circumstance altogether, giving the Jaguars an edge heading into Year 2 of the regime.

Back then, teams were hardly in pursuit of coordinators like Nathaniel Hackett, Todd Wash, and Mike Caldwell. Even after a historic defensive performance in 2017, the Jaguars were never in danger of losing Wash to a team in search of a head coach. But this year, the stakes were different and the game was changed.

This time around, the Jaguars actually had to live in a reality where they might lose either coordinator. Udinski and Campanile combined to interview with five of the 10 teams that had a head coach vacancy, and the interest in them is unlikely to waver a year from now when even more teams need a new head coach.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile stands on the field during pregame warmups against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

But the Jaguars, for once, will be able to build something -- at least for 2026. The Jaguars' defense last year was a masterpiece compared to what the Jaguars got from the unit just a year before. That was with hardly any major changes to the defensive roster, too, which suggests Campanile can take them to a different level with another year in the system and even more pieces added to that side of the ball.

Then there is the offensive side of the ball. Udinski was a major piece of Trevor Lawrence's development and career-best season in 2025, and it was clear the Jaguars were hoping to get another year of the pair working alongside each other. Coming off a career year in 2025, Lawrence could take another step and get even better this year now that nothing around him is changing.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and head coach Liam Coen during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

