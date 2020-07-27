JaguarReport
Top Stories
Draft
News
Game Day

NFLPA Approves Jacksonville Jaguars IDER Ahead of Training Camp

KassidyHill

The Jacksonville Jaguars, along with 19 other NFL teams, have had their IDER (Infectious Disease Emergency Response) approved by the NFL Players Association. The NFLPA announced the approvals Monday afternoon. 

The IDER's are contingency plans each franchise has for infectious diseases, but all have required updating to include a COVID-19 response. They can differ from franchise to franchise depending on state and local guidelines and mandates. In the absence of a nationwide standard, each franchise is being asked to craft an IDER plan to best protect their players within their city. 

Eight teams were initially approved last week during the NFLPA's first round, including teams like the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs who had veterans scheduled to report earlier than the rest of the league. There are still 12 plans under review but the Jaguars can now move forward with training camp with their entire IDER approved. Veterans for the Jaguars and remainder of the league are scheduled to arrive Tuesday for initial COVID-19 testing. 

Rookie and quarterbacks, last Tuesday and last Thursday respectively, had their initial COVID testing before beginning football activities. As part of training camp guidelines approved by the NFL and NFLA, meetings will continue to be virtual as much as possible and in the absence of a virtual setting, should be held outside. Social distancing will be in affect in locker rooms, training rooms, showers, etc. 

As part of the initial reopening plan in May, the Jaguars appointed Head Athletic Trainer Scott Trulock as the team’s newly-appointed Infection Control Officer. The Jags also established an Infectious Response Team (IRT) and in a statement explained the IRT, "consists of team leadership, medical personnel and employees from the security, operations and legal departments." It is led by Head Team Physician Kevin Kaplan, Team Internist Mike Yorio and Infectious Disease Physician Ken Meyer.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 48 and Who Has Donned it Best

Who has been the best No. 48 in Jaguars history? We narrow the list down here to find our answer.

John Shipley

Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft Slots Quarterback, Defense to Jaguars

In a two-round mock draft compiled by the Pro Football Network, the Jaguars get a draft class that looks a lot like the one they just compiled.

John Shipley

Jaguars Offseason Mailbag: Which Starters Could Change From Last Season?

In this week's edition, we take questions on changes in the starting lineup, Yannick Ngakoue and more.

John Shipley

PFF Ranks Jaguars' Backup Quarterback Situation 23rd in NFL Entering 2020

How does Pro Football Focus feel about Jacksonville's backup quarterback situation going into next season? Not great.

John Shipley

Countdown to Jaguars Football: No. 49 Represents Josh Allen's Rookie Success

No. 49 is a key figure to what Josh Allen brought to the Jaguars defense in 2019, and what his trajectory could be moving forward.

John Shipley

Which Jaguars are Deserving of Consideration for This Year's NFL Top 100?

The return of the NFL Top 100 is Sunday night, and there are more than a few Jaguars who deserve at least some consideration.

John Shipley

Seahawks' Acquisition of Jamal Adams Eliminates Potential Trade Partner for Jaguars

With the Seahawks sending a massive haul to the New York Jets for safety Jamal Adams, one team in need of a defensive end is clearly no longer in the Yannick Ngakoue market.

John Shipley

by

Aus fan

Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft Projects Franchise Quarterback, Left Tackle to Jaguars

In a first-round 2021 mock draft from The Draft Wire, the Jaguars get two major offensive additions to build their future around.

John Shipley

by

John Shipley

By the Numbers: How Undrafted Free Agents Have Shaped the Jaguars in Recent Years

Since Doug Marrone became head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, his staff has relied heavily on UDFA.

KassidyHill

Inside AFC South: What is the Largest Question Facing Each Team Before Camp?

What is the most looming question mark facing every AFC South team ahead of this year's training camp?

John Shipley