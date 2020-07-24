NFLPA Executive Committee Votes In Approval of CBA Changes; Player Reps Still to Vote

The NFL league office and the NFL Players Association's Executive Committee came to a pivotal agreement on Friday ahead of the start of training camps, but steps remain to be taken before football returns.

The league and the NFLPA's Executive Committee agreed to changes to the league's collective bargaining agreement Friday, changes that are the result of COVID-19 and its economic and logistical impact on the NFL and the start of its 2020 season. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the league's owners also voted to approve the proposal to start the season.

Accord to various reports, but first reported by ESPN's Dan Graziano, the union's player reps will next vote on the changes to the CBA.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero, an important aspect of today's vote was the economic situation facing teams, owners and players ahead of the 2020 season. According to Pelissero, today's proposal did not include any changes to the 2020 cap.

But before players themselves can even vote on the changes, there appears to already be some discontention among some of the items proposed, specifically one aspect of the deal that was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. According to Rapoport, the proposal suggests that if there are no games or a games stoppage in 2020, then payments will also cease to continue, something that could prove to be a point of argument between players, the league and the union.

We signed a CBA with NO FORCE MAJEURE LANGUAGE!!! How is this possible?? Its literally the only thing we did right on the CBA! Who’s negotiating for us???" Carolina Panthers safety Tre Boston tweeted in reply to Rapoport. "@NFLPA acting like an Appointed Court Lawyer, Looking like y’all still work for them!! 6PM Yall better be ready to explain!"

Player reps are still set to vote on the approval