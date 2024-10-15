One Critical Flaw the Jaguars' Defense Must Fix to Save Season
The Jacksonville Jaguars defense hasn't been good at many things this season, but they have been able to hang their hat on their run defense.
That is, against running backs at least. Quarterbacks are another story.
The Jaguars have let five of six quarterbacks this year rush for a positive EPA/Attempt, with Tua Tagovailoa (one rush for 11 yards), Josh Allen (six rushes for 42 yards), C.J. Stroud (three rushes for 17 yards), Joe Flacco (3 rushes for 22 yards), and Caleb Williams (four rushes for 56 yards) all hurt the Jaguars on the ground.
“Yeah, that's something that going into the yesterday's game, we knew Caleb [Bears QB Caleb Williams] is a very slippery quarterback. He's an athletic guy, and we had to stay disciplined in our rush lanes," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said on Monday.
"And look, we had opportunities to get him on the ground, and we didn’t yesterday. That's the part we've got to look at, and obviously, fix and correct."
Why is this worrisome for a defense that is among the worst in team history in points allowed? Because moving forward, the Jaguars play plenty of athletic quarterbacks who can hurt them with their legs in Stroud, Drake Maye, Anthony Richardson, Jordan Love and Sam Darnold.
"But look, those guys are good athletes, too, speaking from experience. So, you're not always going to get them, but when you have an opportunity, you've got to make the play. But then you've got to know, too, how's that quarterback going to escape? Is he going to spin out in back door you? Is he going to front door you? Is he going to go up through the pocket, up and out?" Pederson said.
"That's all just studying the quarterback, studying the opponent. But definitely got to improve there and make sure that we do our part. And then, two, when the quarterback does scramble, making sure you have the plaster technique, right? The plaster on the receivers and making sure that you'd rather him run than explosive pass. But obviously, yesterday, two of them – one was an explosive run and the other was an explosive pass, which is the double whammy. So, something we got to improve in.”
