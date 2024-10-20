Owner Acknowledges Jaguars Rookie is Already a Star
There is no denying it: the Jacksonville Jaguars have a star in the making on their hands.
Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is on pace for over 1,200 yards as a rookie and already has four touchdown catches, while being fresh off a five-catch, 89-yard performance for a touchdown against the New England Patriots.
It has become clear Thomas is one of the NFL's fastest-rising stars. And Jaguars owner Shad Khan sees it too.
"I think he's a star. Fastest guy in the NFL now. I love his attitude and the confidence he has. So, (it) tells me that our draft process obviously has been very good and we've gotten great players. He's talented, but I (also) think he represents the city well," Khan told Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.
Thomas, selected No. 23 by the Jaguars out of LSU, is among the NFL's rookie leaders in every major statistical category through seven games and is off to the best start of any Jaguars rookie receiver in franchise history.
“I still got a lot of development," Thomas said after the Patriots win.
"Still in my first year. I'm really just coming out there practicing hard and just trying to go out there in the game and do the best that I can do, be the best that I can be and just take everything step by step. Putting my best foot forward each and every day and get better.”
Thomas is just one of several LSU stars showing out in their rookie years. He will likely be competing with college teammates Malik Nabers and Jayden Daniels for a chance at the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. To date, no Jaguars player has ever won a Rookie of the Year award, with Josh Hines-Allen coming the closest in 2019.
“Yeah, for sure. LSU is a great school, great football," Thomas said.
"Great coaches there. I mean, just the way that we work there at LSU, I mean, that's what we pride ourselves on. Just going out there and being the best we can be each and every day and just putting the work in. We push each other just to be the best that we can be.”
